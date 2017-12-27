Editor's Choice Pictures
A member of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt crashes as she jumps a fence during the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A Palestinian demonstrator moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A stag deer stands in the undergrowth in Richmond Park, in west London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees walk next to a pond in the early morning at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters reporter Kyaw Soe Oo and his sister Nyo Nyo Aye hug each other as he arrives at court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
People bundle up against the cold temperature outside of the Oculus building in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A photographer takes pictures of waves breaking on the Brittany coast at Audierne in western France. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, look on as they stand on a rescue boat upon arrival on Christmas day at the port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man exercises in the morning at Ramna Park in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Herdsmen tame horses on a snow-covered pasture in Xilingol, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. Ma Jianquan via REUTERS
Prince Harry gestures as he guest-edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme, in London, Britain. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori asks for forgiveness from Peruvians as he lies in hospital bed in Lima, Peru, in this still image taken from a video posted on Facebook. Fujimori Handout/Reuters TV via REUTERS
Workers climb scaffolding to clean the walls of the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Reuters reporter Wa Lone's wife Pan Ei Mon (2nd-R) tries to catch his hand as he arrives at court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
An ambulance is seen during medical evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta to Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People walk past stranded cargo ship Ocean Crown during a windy weather in Klaipeda, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A local checks her phone during a pre-Christmas "Posada" celebration at a makeshift shelter for families of the Tlalpan housing project affected by the September 19 earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Jockeys and horses prepare to warm up before the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Ballyheigue, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A swimmer participates in the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring their fourth goal during their match against Swansea City in Anfield, Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Women gather to watch the body of Noor Mohammad Tantray, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, during his funeral in south Kashmir's Tral town. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
The wreckage of a vehicle is pictured at the site of air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Christmas tree is pictured at a park that was turned into a makeshift shelter for families of the Tlalpan housing project affected by the September 19 in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
A worker walks across the frozen Kunming Lake at the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top pictures from the last week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Fire in Mumbai's Kamala Mills
A massive late night fire at a multi-storey building in Mumbai has killed and injured many.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Suicide attack at Shi'ite center in Kabul
Suicide bombers stormed a Shi'ite cultural center and news agency in the Afghan capital, killing more than 40 people and wounding scores, many of them students attending a conference.
Flour war in Spain
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi.
Race on the beach
Scenes from the annual Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village in Ireland.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners
Ukraine and pro-Russian separatist rebels conducted the largest exchange of prisoners since conflict broke out in 2014, sending hundreds of captives home to their families ahead of New Year and Orthodox Christmas.
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
(Warning: graphic content) Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.