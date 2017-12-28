Editor's Choice Pictures
A firecracker explodes next to riot police officers during a protest rally against Bolivia's government new health care policies in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A privately owned Dassault Falcon 7X business jet aircraft is seen after it was blown off the airport apron and into an adjacent building as strong winds hit the Maltese islands, according to local media, at Malta International Airport in Luqa,...more
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Ballyheigue, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A newborn baby wearing a dog costume to celebrate the New Year of the Dog is pictured at the nursery room of Paolo Chokchai 4 Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Rohingya refugees Saddam Hussein, 23, and his wife Shofika Begum, 18, pose for a photo in front of their temporary shelter at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. The newlywed couple, both from the village of Foyra Bazar in...more
President Donald Trump greets members of the West Palm Beach Fire Rescue squads at one of their stations in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian parliament Iryna Herashchenko embraces a prisoner of war (POW) from the Ukrainian armed forces during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Emergency Ministry members and policemen are seen outside a supermarket after an explosion in St Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A suspect is pictured inside a drug den during a raid by agents of the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency in Tondo, Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Children are seen in an ambulance during a medical evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta to Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
New York Yemeni Americans demonstrate in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban and recent denials of visa applications in Foley Square in lower Manhattan in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Manuela Moelgg of Italy in action during the first run of the women's alpine slalom at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Lienz, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Four Link Systems, Inc's fully electric foldable vehicle 'Earth-1' which was designed by Kunio Okawara, famous in Japan as the artist behind the long-running wildly popular robot anime "Gundam", changes its form in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Visitors walk on the newly opened 488-metre-long glass suspension bridge at Hongyagu attraction in Pingshan, Hebei province, China. Zhang Haiqiang via REUTERS
Fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People are seen through balloons as they make their way at the seaside promenade of the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Australia's wicketkeeper Tim Paine reacts after missing a catch during the third day of the fourth Ashes cricket test match against England in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A resident walks on 10th Street after two days of record-breaking snowfall in Erie, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Robert Frank
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after their game against the Boston College Eagles in the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Fish farmers catch fish in Huai'an, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman watches the sun rise behind the Shard from Primrose hill in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Drugs suspects are seen sleeping inside a detention cell of the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
