Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 3, 2018 | 6:16pm IST

Editors Choice Pictures

People view large waves and high winds associated with Storm Eleanor as they hit the lighthouse and seawall at Porthcawl in south Wales. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People view large waves and high winds associated with Storm Eleanor as they hit the lighthouse and seawall at Porthcawl in south Wales. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
People view large waves and high winds associated with Storm Eleanor as they hit the lighthouse and seawall at Porthcawl in south Wales. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 24
Members of the Shembe faith (Nazareth Baptist Church), a religious hybrid of Christianity and African traditions, walk during their annual pilgrimage near Inanda, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Members of the Shembe faith (Nazareth Baptist Church), a religious hybrid of Christianity and African traditions, walk during their annual pilgrimage near Inanda, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Members of the Shembe faith (Nazareth Baptist Church), a religious hybrid of Christianity and African traditions, walk during their annual pilgrimage near Inanda, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
2 / 24
Rescue workers stand at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Rescue workers stand at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Rescue workers stand at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
3 / 24
Family members of the victims of an apartment fire in Bronx that took place on December 28, 2017 mourn their relatives in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Family members of the victims of an apartment fire in Bronx that took place on December 28, 2017 mourn their relatives in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Family members of the victims of an apartment fire in Bronx that took place on December 28, 2017 mourn their relatives in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
4 / 24
A South Korean government official checks the direct communications hotline to talk with the North Korean side at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

A South Korean government official checks the direct communications hotline to talk with the North Korean side at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A South Korean government official checks the direct communications hotline to talk with the North Korean side at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
5 / 24
A Palestinian woman rests at her house in Khan Younis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian woman rests at her house in Khan Younis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A Palestinian woman rests at her house in Khan Younis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
6 / 24
A couple takes a selfie while riding on a boat at the Rawal Lake in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A couple takes a selfie while riding on a boat at the Rawal Lake in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
A couple takes a selfie while riding on a boat at the Rawal Lake in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
7 / 24
Alexander Conopoy reacts over the coffin of his daughter Alexandra Conopoy, a pregnant 18 year-old killed during an incident over scarce of pork, according to local media, in Charallave, Venezuela. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Alexander Conopoy reacts over the coffin of his daughter Alexandra Conopoy, a pregnant 18 year-old killed during an incident over scarce of pork, according to local media, in Charallave, Venezuela. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Alexander Conopoy reacts over the coffin of his daughter Alexandra Conopoy, a pregnant 18 year-old killed during an incident over scarce of pork, according to local media, in Charallave, Venezuela. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Close
8 / 24
A girl stands between binoculars that look towards the North, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A girl stands between binoculars that look towards the North, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A girl stands between binoculars that look towards the North, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
9 / 24
A supermoon rises behind the fair tower ( Messeturm ) in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A supermoon rises behind the fair tower ( Messeturm ) in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A supermoon rises behind the fair tower ( Messeturm ) in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
10 / 24
Fire Department of New York (FDNY) firemen work at an apartment building in the Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Fire Department of New York (FDNY) firemen work at an apartment building in the Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
Fire Department of New York (FDNY) firemen work at an apartment building in the Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 24
Aisha Umaru (L) holds a basin of milk as Umari Usman Kaski holds up firewood at the Bakasi IDP camp, Maiduguri, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Aisha Umaru (L) holds a basin of milk as Umari Usman Kaski holds up firewood at the Bakasi IDP camp, Maiduguri, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
Aisha Umaru (L) holds a basin of milk as Umari Usman Kaski holds up firewood at the Bakasi IDP camp, Maiduguri, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
12 / 24
West Ham United's Winston Reid in action with West Bromwich Albion's Salomon Rondon. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

West Ham United's Winston Reid in action with West Bromwich Albion's Salomon Rondon. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
West Ham United's Winston Reid in action with West Bromwich Albion's Salomon Rondon. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
13 / 24
Members of the Dalit community are detained by police during a protest in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Members of the Dalit community are detained by police during a protest in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Members of the Dalit community are detained by police during a protest in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
14 / 24
A customer browses screens displaying recreational marijuana products for sale at the MedMen store in West Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A customer browses screens displaying recreational marijuana products for sale at the MedMen store in West Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A customer browses screens displaying recreational marijuana products for sale at the MedMen store in West Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 24
People take part in pro-government rallies, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS

People take part in pro-government rallies, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
People take part in pro-government rallies, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 24
Visitors attend a 3D light show at the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Visitors attend a 3D light show at the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Visitors attend a 3D light show at the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 24
Pedestrians walk along the street bundled for extreme cold in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians walk along the street bundled for extreme cold in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Pedestrians walk along the street bundled for extreme cold in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 24
An aerial view shows men fishing on thin ice covering the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows men fishing on thin ice covering the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
An aerial view shows men fishing on thin ice covering the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
19 / 24
Members of "Miracle Team", a soccer team made up of one-legged, crutch-bearing soccer players, listen to their coach before a training session at El Salam club on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Members of "Miracle Team", a soccer team made up of one-legged, crutch-bearing soccer players, listen to their coach before a training session at El Salam club on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
Members of "Miracle Team", a soccer team made up of one-legged, crutch-bearing soccer players, listen to their coach before a training session at El Salam club on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
20 / 24
A young devotee grasps water while offering prayers on the bank of the Hanumante River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A young devotee grasps water while offering prayers on the bank of the Hanumante River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
A young devotee grasps water while offering prayers on the bank of the Hanumante River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
21 / 24
A group of tourists listens to a tour guide on a foggy day, in an observation point on Mount of Olives overlooking Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A group of tourists listens to a tour guide on a foggy day, in an observation point on Mount of Olives overlooking Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A group of tourists listens to a tour guide on a foggy day, in an observation point on Mount of Olives overlooking Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
22 / 24
Seagulls follow a tour boat on Bosporus in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Seagulls follow a tour boat on Bosporus in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Seagulls follow a tour boat on Bosporus in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
23 / 24
People cross the road on a pedestrian crossing during a foggy day in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People cross the road on a pedestrian crossing during a foggy day in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
People cross the road on a pedestrian crossing during a foggy day in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Jan 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

30 Dec 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Dec 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

28 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Along the Korean DMZ

Along the Korean DMZ

Scenes from the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Frozen falls

Frozen falls

The flowing waters of Niagara Falls partially freeze as the temperature drops.

Bus plunges off cliff in Peru

Bus plunges off cliff in Peru

At least 48 people were killed when a bus collided with a truck and careened off a cliff north of the capital Lima.

Pictures of the month: December

Pictures of the month: December

Our top photos from the past month.

Dalit protests in Mumbai

Dalit protests in Mumbai

The Dalits called the strike in protest against an attack by right-wing groups in Pune city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast