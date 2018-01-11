Editors Choice Pictures
Family members inspect the inside of a home covered in mud following the mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Nederlandse Kooikerhondje dogs Rhett (L) and Escher (C) along with a Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen named Juno (R), new breeds recognized by American Kennel Club (AKC), stand during a meet-the-breeds event at the AKC offices in Manhattan....more
Elvis Presley impersonator Sean Wright poses next to the Elvis Express train at Sydney's Central station before it departs for the 26th annual Elvis Festival being held in the New South Wales town of Parkes in Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A view shows the scene of an incident involving an armoured personnel carrier (APC) which was rammed by a man into a shop window, before he climbed through the rubble to steal a bottle of wine, in the town of Apatity, Russia. REUTERS/Albert Borkin
A woman selects goat cheese from partially empty refrigerators at a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Khansa, the Singapore Zoo's 46th orangutan baby, clings to its mother Anita during a media tour to showcase newborn animals at the Singapore Zoo. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man takes a picture of heavy fog in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A bride waits to take her wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organisers, 111 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
President Trump attends a signing ceremony for the Interdict Act into law, to provide Customs and Border Protection agents with the latest screening technology on the fight against the opioid crisis, in the Oval Office of the White House....more
A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Indian soldiers take part in a laughter yoga session during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Duke Blue Devils forward Marvin Bagley III (35) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Shamiel Stevenson (23) and guard Marcus Carr (5). Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Conjoined twins Haneen and Farah are seen in an incubator at a hospital in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Joan Barreda Bort of Spain drives his Honda during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Paris Saint-Germain�s Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal from the penalty spot with his football boot on his head. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A competitor reacts backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Palestinian man pets a horse in the living room of horse trader Fares Salem in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of A-tur. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Jordan Jtakin walks though a 5G wireless broadband technology display in the Intel booth during the 2018 CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Pope Francis poses with Italian Guardia di Finanza cadets during the general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Rohingya refugee walks next to a pond in the early morning at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of Xarxa theater company perform "Fahrenheit Ara Pacis" during the Santiago a Mil International Theatre Festival in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Korean President Moon Jae-in attends his New Year news conference at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
