Editors Choice Pictures
President Trump attends a signing ceremony for the Interdict Act into law, to provide Customs and Border Protection agents with the latest screening technology on the fight against the opioid crisis, in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Actress Gal Gadot receives the 2018 #See Her award for her performance in Wonder Woman at the Critics Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A rescue ship works to extinguish the fire on the stricken Iranian oil tanker Sanchi in the East China Sea. 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters/via REUTERS
Puerto Rican Debora Oquendo, 43, makes a phone call to a doctor for her 10-month-old daughter in a hotel room where she lives, in Orlando, Florida. Oquendo and her baby girl Genesis Rivera share a hotel room in Orlando, temporarily paid for by...more
Members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade dive in an annual new year military exercise at Narashino exercise field in Funabashi, east of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the national science centre in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS
Wheelchair-bound Lai Chi-wai climbs the Lion Rock in Hong Kong. Wong Wai-kin/via Reuters
Indian soldiers take part in a laughter yoga session during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Romania's Simona Halep hits a shot during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament. REUTERS/David Gray
Khansa, the Singapore Zoo's 46th orangutan baby, clings to its mother Anita during a media tour to showcase newborn animals at the Singapore Zoo. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Saudi women are seen at the first automotive showroom solely dedicated for women in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Reem Baeshen
Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Loung Ung and Angelina Jolie arrive at the Critics Choice Awards. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
A bride waits to take her wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organisers, 111 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People watch as aircrafts perform during an airshow at Saudi Aviation Forum at Thumamah airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A worker stack bricks on his head at a brick factory in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
An endangered baby high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family plays inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda, January 9, 2018. Picture taken January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya TPX IMAGES OF THE...more
Elvis Presley impersonator Sean Wright poses next to the Elvis Express train at Sydney's Central station before it departs for the 26th annual Elvis Festival being held in the New South Wales town of Parkes in Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A Rohingya refugee child looks at the vill from a hill at Unchiparang refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police clash with protesters during a protest against fare hikes for city buses in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Mudflow and damage from mudslides are pictured in this aerial photo taken from a Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit Fire Copter over Montecito, California. Matt Udkow/Santa Barbara County FD/via REUTERS
Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery weapon in the direction of positions of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic near Novoluhanske in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
A migrant rests after crossing part of the Alps mountain range from Italy into France, near the town of Nevache in southeastern France. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Search for Southern California mudslide victims
Search and rescue crews scour parts of California�s Santa Barbara County for people still missing following mudslides that killed at least 18.
India this week
Our top India photos from this week.
Mudslides hit Southern California
Rescue personnel continued searching for victims where mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Dakar Rally 2018
Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.
Japan's "Virtual Currency Girls"
Japan's newest idol group wear cryptocurrency-themed masks.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Clashes in Athens
Protesters clash with police during a demonstration against planned government reforms.
Rwanda's mountain gorillas
Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.