Pictures | Tue Jan 16, 2018 | 7:55pm IST

Editors Choice Pictures

A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Former White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon arrives for an interview on Capitol Hill by the House Intelligence Committee investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Tracee Ellis Ross reacts after winning the award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for black-ish at the NAACP Image Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Pope Francis boards for his trip to Chile and Peru at Fiumicino International Airport in Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Ana Ashury, a mixed-media artist, stores away her artwork on her rooftop in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, Israel. While she works as a video artist most of her time, Ana has recently started to use her rooftop work space as a workshop for collage creations. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Protesters shout slogans outside the parliament building during a demonstration against planned government reforms that will restrict workers rights to strike in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Palestinian children play at their family's house in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Simona Halep of Romania serves against Destanee Aiava of Australia at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A military policeman is silhouetted against burning tires set alight by opposition supporters during a protest against the re-election of Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez, outside the Soto Cano Air Base in Comayagua, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
View of a bridge under construction that collapsed leaving dead and injured workers in Chirajara near Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Student artist Lea Porre from Central St. Martins college, demonstrates her work, "101 Archeology" at the Tate Exchange programme at Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
A member of a rescue team carries a migrant baby after being rescued by Libyan coast guards in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Police officers detain a protester during a march against social inequality prior to the arrival of Pope Francis in Concepcion, Chile. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A car dangles off the second floor of a building after speeding into a median and going airborne, according to local media, in Santa Ana, California. OCFA PIO/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Manchester United's Juan Mata shoots wide against Stoke City. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Rodrigo Huilpang, 34, a Mapuche indigenous, poses for a photo at Santiago Linconir village, near where Pope Francis will hold a mass in Chile's Araucania region. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
An overcrowded train leaves Tongi rail station after the final prayer of "Bishwa Ijtema", the world congregation of Muslims, on the banks of the Turag river in Tongi near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Children are seen inside the first Saudi Arabia cinema in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Reem Baeshen

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
People protest against President Trump's recent comments and tough stand on immigration near the Southern Boulevard bridge to Palm Beach near Mar-a-Lago, Florida. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A Rohingya refugee boy plays with a glove balloon at a Samaritan's Purse diphtheria clinic at Balukhali camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
A man and a child stand at debris of a building after a strong magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the coast of southern Peru, in Acari, Arequipa , Peru. REUTERS/Diego Ramos

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Police detain a protester dressed as a priest as Pope Francis arrives in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Workers at Carillion look out of a window after the company went into liquidation, in Wolverhampton, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Members of the news media stand outside the home of David Allen Turpin and Louise Ann Turpin in Perris, California. The 13 California siblings who police say were starved and chained to beds by their parents rarely left their disheveled house and, when they did, they appeared small and pale and acted strangely, neighbors said. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
