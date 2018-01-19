Editors Choice Pictures
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a dip in the water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations at lake Seliger, Tver region. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
A torchbearer lights the Olympic torch of another torchbearer on the Grand Unification Bridge which leads to the truce village Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Britain's Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a performance by a Welsh choir in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff. REUTERS/Ben Birchall/Pool
A Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which skidded off the runway, is lifted by a crane at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea in Trabzon, Turkey. Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
David Turpin and Louise Turpin appear in court for their arraignment in Riverside, California. REUTERS/Gina Ferazzi/Pool
Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain celebrates winning against Gilles Muller of Luxembourg at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews an honor guard upon his arrival on board of the French war ship Dixmude docked in the French Navy base of Toulon, southern France, before delivering a speech to present his New Year's wishes to the French...more
A vehicle that ran over some people at Copacabana beach is seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. According local media, the driver was detained. REUTERS/Sebastian Rocandio
Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates her last competition at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Ivanka Trump walks from Air Force One to a waiting vehicle upon arrival, as President Trump boards Marine One in the background, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skullcap off as he holds a cross during a meeting with youth in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Crew members Paula Podest and Carlos Ciufffardi kiss after being married on board by Pope Francis during the flight between Santiago and the northern city of Iquique, Chile. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto/Pool
A Palestinian woman feeds her daughter as they sit by a fire on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Men wait before a swim to try retrieve a cross from the water during Epiphany Day celebrations in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A person waits outside fashion show of designer Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A general view shows the interiors of what the Israeli military say is a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gaza to Israel, on the Israeli side of the Gaza Strip border near Kissufim. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
A man takes pictures of the car of a cargo train that ran off the tracks knocking a home in the municipality of Ecatepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Natalie Klotz of Austria competes at the ISU European Championships in Moscow. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A boy begs for alms at the Jonbeel Mela festival, where people belonging to different tribes exchange their merchandise with locals through a barter system, in the Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar...more
Seagulls fly above Melbourne Park during a night session of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. REUTERS/David Gray
Russian President Vladimir Putin watches an exhibit dedicated to the breakthrough the Nazi Siege of Leningrad in the World War II, at a war museum in Kirovsk, in Leningrad region. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
People walk by a lake at a public park on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
U.S. Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC) (R) is trailed by reporters as he walks between meetings at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
