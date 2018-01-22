Editors Choice Pictures
A man tries to escape from a balcony at Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel during an attack by gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A group of people wearing "pussyhats" ride the subway at 42nd Street as they head toward the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Frances McDormand (at microphone) celebrates while accompanied by the rest of they cast after they were presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Mario...more
Revellers dressed as devils walk among fireworks during "Correfocs" (fire runs), traditional celebrations in eastern Spain with people dressed as dancing devils while lighting fireworks among crowds of spectators, to mark the end of the local...more
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters pray at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Tottenham's Harry Kane scores their first goal against Southampton. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Palestinian fishermen warm themselves by a fire at a beach on a winter day, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Riot policemen fire teargas canisters to disperse demonstrators during a protest organised by Catholic activists in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
A baby is baptised during a mass baptism ceremony at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Schoolfriends bring yellow flowers to represent sunshine as they queue up to view Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan's coffin as it is carried into St. Joseph's Church for a public reposal in Limerick, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People dressed as a wall take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Aerobatic dancers under the direction of Spanish theatrical company La Fura dels Baus perform in "The Rise of the Tritons" during the opening of Valletta 2018, European Capital of Culture, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Palestinians take part in a protest against aid cut, outside the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) office, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Carlos Sainz of Spain celebrates after winning the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A statue of Alexander the Great is seen through waving Greek national flags during a rally against the use of the term "Macedonia" in any solution to a dispute between Athens and Skopje over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in the northern city...more
Lyubov Valiyeva, member of the Cryophile winter swimmers club, sprinkles herself with snow from branches of a pine on a bank of the Yenisei Riverr, with the air temperature at about minus 38 degrees Celsius (minus 36.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in...more
A girl wears a Venezuelan flag as Venezuelan security forces block access to opposition supporters and mourners of rogue ex-policeman Oscar Perez to the main morgue of the city, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Relatives mourn next to the dead body of a victim, who was killed in Saturday�s fire in a warehouse, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hyon Song Wol, head of North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra, arrives at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. Shin Joon-hee/Yonhap via REUTERS
Smoke rises from the Syria's Afrin region, as it is pictured from near the Turkish town of Hassa, on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla, films with a mobile phone a line of soldiers during a protest against the re-election of Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Relatives and mourners of Jose Pimentel and Abraham Agostini, part of the team of rogue ex-policeman Oscar Perez, react next to their gravesites, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A balloon is tied to a child's push chair during the Tamborrada on the Day of San Sebastian, in which people dressed as Napoleonic era soldiers and cooks perform in a twenty four hour drum and wine barrel playing session, interspersed with eating and...more
Smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel during an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
