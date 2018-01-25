Editors Choice Pictures
A view of Mount Mayon volcano as it erupted anew, from Our Lady of the Gate Parish church in Daraga, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Palestinian protester holds a sling as he poses for a photograph at the scene of clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Women prisoners attend a Thai massage class at Chiang Mai Women's Correctional Institute, in Chiang Mai, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Girls stand behind a fence as they watch the funeral of Sameer Ahmad Wani, a suspected militant who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Wednesday evening, in Chaigund village in south Kashmir's Shopian...more
Afghan police officers take position during a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Model Coco Rocha and her daughter present creations by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Men sleep in a sport center where a community of homeless Venezuelan migrants stays, in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People clear rubble inside a mosque after it was hit by a rocket fired from Syria, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey. Can Erok/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, is lead from the courtroom past victims following his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Maltese flag and banner calling for justice are seen at the scene of the assassination of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, one hundred days after her murder in a car bomb explosion, in Bidnija, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Palestinian boy holds cooking pots during a protest against aid cuts, outside United Nations' offices in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man walks past the entrance of a camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister to prepare for the repatriation of displaced Rohingyas, who fled to Bangladesh, outside Maungdaw in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar....more
Tiffany Moreland and her daughter Emily Moreland attend a prayer vigil for students killed and injured after a 15-year-old boy opened fire with a handgun at Marshall County High School, at Life in Christ Church in Marion, Kentucky. REUTERS/Harrison...more
Monitors about to be recycled are seen in a warehouse at the government-sponsored recycling park in the township of Guiyu, Guangdong Province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A street-lamp is seen on the flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua, two cloned long tailed macaque monkeys are seen at the Non-Primate facility at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, China. Qiang Sun and Mu-ming Poo, Chinese Academy of Sciences/ via REUTERS
A fisherman and his wife catch fish in the waters of Vembanad Lake in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Singer Elton John performs before announcing his final "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Children cheer up Japan's national team members (upper seats) at a ceremony to send off Japan's national teams for the upcoming 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Marin Cilic of Croatia serves against Kyle Edmund of Britain at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The Duo 2-Zen-0 perform during the Gala evening of the 42th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival in Monaco. REUTERS/Claude Paris/Pool
A farmer works on a rice farm while Mount Mayon volcano spews ash during a new eruption in Daraga, Albay province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A student walks past rubble of damaged buildings in a rebel-held area in the city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Homeless in Hong Kong
While Hong Kong has far fewer homeless residents than, say, the almost 58,000 in Los Angeles County, the pace of their increase has alarmed social workers.
Paris under water
Parts of Paris are submerged as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.
Inside Davos
Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.
Deadly hospital fire in South Korea
Flames and toxic smoke sweep through a hospital in South Korea's deadliest fire in almost a decade.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Best of Australian Open
Highlights as the top seeds face off in Melbourne.