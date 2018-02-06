Editor's Choice Pictures
A mahout bathes his elephant in the polluted water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy and his sister who both suffer from cancer lie on a bed at a cancer treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
North Korean men look out from a window onboard North Korean ferry Mangyongbong-92 carrying a 140-strong orchestra at a port in Donghae, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A bulldozer destroys condemned smuggled luxury cars worth 61,626,000.00 pesos (approximately US$1.2 million), which include used Lexus, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Jaguar and Corvette Stingray, during the 116th Bureau of Customs founding anniversary in...more
President Donald Trump delivers a speech on tax reform after touring Sheffer Corporation in Blue Ash outside Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Katerina Kvit during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A reveller takes part in the annual block party Escravos da Maua as part of pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Siberian husky dogs of the Royev Ruchey Park team pull a rig during a practice session for the Karadag Sled Dog Rally on the frozen Mana River, with the air temperature at about minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Siberian...more
Artists perform during the 132nd IOC Session ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) SU-30 MKM fighter aircraft releases flares during an aerobatic flying display at the Singapore Airshow, Singapore. REUTERS/Kevin Lam
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker jokes with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt ahead of a debate on the Future of Europe at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Mikael Kingsbury from Canada during freestyle skiing training ahead of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Brick factory workers stack bricks on a cart to take them to the warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, stands in court during his sentencing hearing in the Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A protester against the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Italy, argues with a policeman in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Nihira Bajracharaya, 5, is pictured after being appointed as the Living Goddess Kumari of Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A girl walks past Grudinin's Mill in the city of Volgograd, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Julian Assange's cat sits behind a window at Ecuador's embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People cross a street during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Relatives and friends mourn and hug during the funeral of Itamar Ben Gal, an Israeli who was killed in a stabbing attack on February 5, in the Jewish settlement of Har Bracha in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Jim Hollander/Pool
A trader reacts as he watches screens on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signs his appointment affidavit alongside Federal Reserve Board member Randal Quarles at the Federal Reserve in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A man removes stalks from red chilli peppers at a farm in Shertha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A student on his way to school walks near a flooded street in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
