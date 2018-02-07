Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Thom Baur

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Rescue workers are seen by a damaged building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Local villager Yonghong makes buttered tea inside her log cabin in Khom village of Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Tourists take pictures as they walk on a snow-covered path near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, as winter weather with snow and freezing temperatures arrive in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Members of the North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Jorge Salgado poses for a picture next to a house he built with parts of his house, which was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, at the squatter community of Villa Hugo in Canovanas, Puerto Rico. Salgado said: "I lost everything, but we have to keep living." Villa Hugo is a settlement initially formed by people whose houses were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Hugo in 1989. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walks past a display of the U.S. national debt as he testifies to the House Financial Services Committee on "The Annual Report of the Financial Stability Oversight Council", on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Brick factory workers stack bricks on a cart to take them to the warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) SU-30 MKM fighter aircraft releases flares during an aerobatic flying display at the Singapore Airshow, Singapore. REUTERS/Kevin Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
A student on his way to school walks near a flooded street in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Lemurs are counted during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A Palestinian woman carries her sick child as she walks through the corridor at Durra hospital in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Vintage and classic cars are displayed ahead of the Bonhams' Les Grandes Marques du Monde vintage motor cars and motorcycles auction at the Grand Palais exhibition hall as part of the Retromobile vintage car show in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Patients wait outside a dialysis ward of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
An investor walks into the Dubai International Financial Market in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Children play on a trampoline in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
A seagull flies above water in Sidon, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Fall/Winter Men's 2018 collection during New York Men's Fashion Week, in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Black Panther" in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A boy walks on a wall in a slum of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks at a press conference following the first launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Andreas Wellinger of Germany trains during men's normal hill training ahead of the Pyeongchang Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
People use light from a phone while they walk on the staircase of a parking garage during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
