Editors Choice Pictures

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in the eastern suburbs of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view shows the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A trader reacts near the end of the day on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Erin Hamlin leads Team USA during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Bioluminescent phytoplankton is seen along the coastal waters at Big Sur, California. Brian Mack/via REUTERS
People pose for a picture ahead of the start of the Pyeongchang 2018 games at an ice sculpture park near the Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Revellers dressed in animal costumes stand in front of a house during the annual block party Bicharada as part of pre-carnival festivities in Cameta, in the State of Para, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A damaged building is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu
President Trump attends the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Intercontinental ballistic missiles are seen at a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS
A child looks at a basket filled with mandarins while workers load merchandise into Humberto Aguilar's truck at the wholesale market in Barquisimeto, Venezuela January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH "LAWLESS...more
Performance during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A body of a Hong Kong Canadian is carried out from a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A fisherman brushes his teeth as he stands outside a temporary shelter on the bank of Periyar River, on the outskirts of Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Martti Nomme of Estonia in action at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
People and cars are seen in old town in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A girl sleeps on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for humanitarian cases, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
Morgan Cipres and Vanessa James of France train at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Hussein al-Khalaf, 13, reacts as he sits in a classroom at a school in Sahnaya, near Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Reid Watts of Canada trains at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People eat dinner at a market in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A cat stands after being fed by a local resident in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
