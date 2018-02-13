Editors Choice Pictures
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama hold hands between their portraits during an unveiling ceremony at the Smithsonian�s National Portrait Gallery in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the U.S. crashes into ski gates as he competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Two young men inspect damages on a building in the besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A carnival float at the traditional 'Rosenmontag' Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A reveller from Mocidade samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Anastasia Bryzgalova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, trips over the stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Skaters from Kazakhstan during training for the 1500m speed skating. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Mourners react next to the coffin of Jovanni Vera, who died during clashes between Venezuelan soldiers and illegal miners in Guasipati according to local media, during his funeral at the cemetery in Upata, Venezuela. REUTERS/William Urdaneta
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, plays a drum at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple on the eve of Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada compete in the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/John Sibley
Emily Arthur of Australia after falling in her final run during the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane receives a wash down to protect it from salt at Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii. U.S. Coast Guard/Chief Petty Officer Brandon Kelly/via REUTERS
Course workers are seen on the hill as the women's giant slalom at the Winter Olympics is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A visitor takes photos at the 71st floor of the Gevora Hotel, the world's tallest hotel, in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Daichi Hara of Japan competes in the Men's Moguls Final. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Kurdish female fighter of the Women's Protection Unit (YPJ) gestures as she sits in the Sheikh Maksoud neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Dom Parsons of Britain trains for the Skeleton at the Pyeongchang Olympics. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The aftermath of cyclone Gita is seen in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. Facebook Noazky Langi/via REUTERS
Boys slide down a snow-covered slope on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A member of the 'Bloco Bambas da Folia' group poses for photo during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Alina Zagitova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, competes in the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Henry, a Pomeranian breed, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 3
Highlights from day three of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.
Mass shooting at Florida high school
A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into custody by law enforcement
South African President Jacob Zuma resigns
Jacob Zuma resigned as President of South Africa, heeding orders by the ruling African National Congress to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in power.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5
Highlights from day five of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Extreme winds in Pyeongchang
Several Olympic events were postponed or rescheduled as strong winds swept through Pyeongchang, damaging temporary structures set up for the Games.
Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang
The impersonator, who later only identified himself as Howard, smiled and waved to crowds as the unified Korean hockey team played Japan.