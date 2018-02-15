Editors Choice Pictures
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are on a bus in the town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man placed in handcuffs is led by police near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida. WSVN.com via REUTERS
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany react after their performance in Pair Skating. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Alex Insam of Italy trains in the Men's Large Hill Individual. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma looks down as he speaks at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
North Korean cheerleaders and members of an orchestra perform at the Gangneung Olympic Park, in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Gold medalist Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway on the podium after the Men's Downhill. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Supporters of Bekele Gerba, secretary general of the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), chant slogans to celebrate Gerba's release from prison, in Adama, Oromia Region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Patricia Mangan of the U.S. crashes into course workers during the Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A police officer inspects the collapsed old tea warehouse in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Geoffroy's Monk Saki is seen at the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A child jumps from a promenade after attempting to sell heart-shaped balloons to a couple on Valentine's Day in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the U.S. competes in the Men's Downhill. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Kelly Zapata and Anthony Espejo pose for photographers before exchanging wedding vows at their Valentine's Day wedding ceremony in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Models rehearse before the The Blonds Fall 2018 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Ragnhild Haga of Norway reacts after the Cross-Country Women's 10km Free. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
At sunset, climbers and rescue personnel descend Mount Hood, Oregon. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany react after their performance in Pair Skating. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fredensborg Palace is seen after the announcement of Prince Henrik's death, in Fredensborg, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix Denmark/Liselotte Sabroe via REUTERS
Indigenous Mayan women, with a cross of ashes on their foreheads, attend an Ash Wednesday mass in the municipality of San Juan Sacatepequez, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hagen Kearney of the U.S., Adam Lambert of Australia and Lluis Marin Tarroch of Andorra compete in the Men's Snowboard Cross. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A female police officer of the new Specialized Police Tactical Unit (UTEP) known as 'Jaguares' of El Salvador National Civil Police, holds a rose for Valentine's day during their presentation ceremony in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose...more
Paris Saint-Germain�s Alphonse Areola makes a save against Real Madrid. REUTERS/Stringer
A labourer talks on his mobile phone as he sits on sacks of onions at a wholesale market in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
