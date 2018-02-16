Editors Choice Pictures
Pope Francis meets Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/via Reuters
Michael Christian Martinez of Philippines performs in Men's Figure Skating Short Program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Students mourn during a candlelight vigil for victims of the shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Police and rescue workers look for survivors amidst the rubble at the site of a collapsed under construction building in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Dario Cologna of Switzerland reacts after crossing the finish line. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Folk artists perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Shangqiu, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Michela Moioli of Italy reacts during the Women's Snowboard Cross Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Wossen Ayele eats popcorn while wearing a Moroccan outfit and a Swahili cap as he awaits a screening of the film 'Black Panther,' hosted by the Grits & Gospel group, on the film's opening night at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 cinemas in New York...more
A fan is seen before Olympic Athletes from Russia play Slovenia in the Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Julia Pereira de Sousa of France, Lindsey Jacobellis of the U.S., Michela Moioli of Italy, Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic, Chloe Trespeuch of France and Alexandra Jekova of Bulgaria compete in the Women's Snowboard Cross Finals. REUTERS/Mike...more
Nikolas Cruz appears via video monitor with Melisa McNeill, his public defender, at a bond court hearing after being charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Susan Stocker/Pool
Alex Insam of Italy trains for the Men's Large Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Ivan Telegin, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, breaks his stick in front of Luka Gracnar of Slovenia during the Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Actors Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum and Bryan Craston arrive for the screening of the movie 'Isle of dogs' at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale in Berlin,Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
French farmer Jean-Bernard Huon, 70, carries hay at his farm in Riec-sur-Belon, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Hiroatsu Takahashi of Japan competes in the Men's Skeleton Finals. REUTER/Arnd Wiegmann
People dressed in traditional Korean clothes play a game as they celebrate Lunar New Year among ice sculptures in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Activists and DACA recipients march up Broadway during the start of their 'Walk to Stay Home,' a five-day 250-mile walk from New York to Washington D.C., to demand that Congress pass a Clean Dream Act, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Britain's Prince Harry shows off his hockey skills as he visits a 'Fit and Fed' school holiday activity program at the Roundwood Youth Centre in London. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/Pool
Frida Hansdotter of Sweden celebrates after the Women's Slalom. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man releases birds, which is believed to bring good luck, during celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog at a temple in Chinatown in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Bob Ossler, chaplain with the Cape Coral volunteer fire department, places seventeen crosses for the victims of yesterday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on a fence a short distance from the school in Parkland, Florida....more
Giant panda cubs play with decorations during an event to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year of Dog, at Shenshuping Panda Base in Wolong, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Lydia Lassila of Australia in action during Women's Aerials Qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake
