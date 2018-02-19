Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan in action during Men's Large Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Community members console one another at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four days after the shooting, in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Vice-skip Sehyeon Seong of South Korea reacts during the Curling Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Folk artists perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during a traditional performance to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog at Happy Valley in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises to an approximate height of 5,000 meters during an eruption as seen from Brastagi town in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Tibta Peranginangin/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
A U.S. Marine drinks the blood of a cobra during a jungle survival exercise as part of the 'Cobra Gold 2018' (CG18) joint military exercise, at a military base in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Firefighters extinguish a fire at a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon celebrates winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Martin Fourcade of France and Simon Schempp of Germany finish in the Biathlon Men's 15km Mass Start. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Team LeBron forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates with the trophy for most valuable player after Team LeBron won the 2018 NBA All Star game against Team Stephen. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Devotees sit at the feet of the monolithic statue of Jain god Gomateshwara as they celebrate the Mahamastakabhisheka, or head anointing ceremony of the statue, in Shravanabelagola, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Taisei Yamamoto of Japan is filmed by a team-mate during a warm-up. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Israeli scientists participate in an experiment simulating a mission to Mars, at the D-MARS Desert Mars Analog Ramon Station project of Israel's Space Agency, Ministry of Science, near Mitzpe Ramon, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
People react as soldiers stand next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Artist German Vinogradov acts in the performance of the burning of installation, devoted to Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the village of Nikola-Lenivets, Kaluga region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Competitors take part in the 'Riding on Anything' championships organised in Bialka Tatrzanska, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Marek Podmokly/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
A performer sprays molten iron against a wall to create sparks during a traditional performance to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize during celebration of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, in Belarusian state museum of folk architecture and rural lifestyle near the village Aziarco, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
People watch a cockfighting match, with the highest cash reward of cockfighting in Thai history for more than one million USD, in a stadium on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Harry Laidlaw of Australia crashes during the Men's Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
A protester holds a defaced placard at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Models display creations during the Burberry show at London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Lizzy Yarnold of Britain reacts. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
People react after an earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
