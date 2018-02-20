Editors Choice Pictures
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises to an approximate height of 5,000 meters during an eruption as seen from Brastagi town in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Tibta Peranginangin/ via REUTERS
A U.S. Marine drinks the blood of a cobra during a jungle survival exercise as part of the 'Cobra Gold 2018' (CG18) joint military exercise, at a military base in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada perform in the Ice Dance final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two revellers are seen amid flare smoke as they celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a colorful 'flour war', a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the...more
Adin Chistian (16), student of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, embraces his mother Denyse, next to the crosses and Stars of David placed in front of the fence of the school to commemorate the victims of a shooting, in Parkland, Florida....more
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada perform in the Ice Dance final. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Clouds gather over a soybean plantation near Tocantinia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People react after an earthquake shook buildings of the Tlalpan housing project five months after the September 19 earthquake, in the Educacion neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) General Secretary Marta Rovira leaves the Supreme Court after appearing before a judge in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis of France perform in the Ice Dance short competition. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nikolas Cruz, facing 17 charges of premeditated murder in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, appears in court for a status hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Stocker/Pool
Qian Hao's imported Pekingese dog, Mixiu, runs in a park in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Melirose Martinod joins her mother silver medallist Marie Martinod of France during the flower ceremony as and gold medallist Cassie Sharpe of Canada and bronze medallist Brita Sigourney of the U.S. look on after the Freestyle Ski Halfpipe. ...more
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, holds a rhinoceros horn as he visits a Metropolitan Police wildlife crime unit in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters rest near the city of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Nelson Chamisa, the new leader for Movement For Democratic Change (MDC), looks on during the funeral parade of Morgan Tsvangirai in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Sheep graze on a cliff near the town of Itea, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A protester holds a sign at a Call To Action Against Gun Violence rally by the Interfaith Justice League and others in Delray Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Cassie Sharpe of Canada celebrates her victory in the Freestyle Ski Halfpipe. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Olympic Athlete from Russia Yekaterina Smolina in action with Jillian Saulnier of Canada. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Andrei Bocharnikov of Khabarovsk practices parkour in front of Golden Horn Bay in the city of Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A model displays a creation during the Sophia Webster presentation at London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis of France perform in the Ice Dance final. REUTERS/John Sibley
A Palestinian woman waits for her relatives to return into Gaza after the Egyptian Authority opened the Rafah Border Crossing for one day, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
