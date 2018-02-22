Edition:
Editors Choice Pictures

Team USA players celebrate their win over Canada to win gold in the women's hockey final. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Thursday, February 22, 2018
President Trump holds his prepared questions as he hosts a listening session with high school students and teachers to discuss school safety at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Jessika Jenson of the U.S. competes in the snowboarding big air finals. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Iraqi forces deploy during a campaign searching for weapons and wanted people, to impose order in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Gold medalist Anna Gasser of Austria on the podium after the snowboarding big air. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates after scoring in the shootout. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Marcel Hirscher of Austria crashes during the alpine slalom. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Ron Clark Academy 6th grader Destiny Ellington, 12, sheds a tear as she joins classmates in watching the film 'Black Panther' at Atlantic Station theaters in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Lucas Mata, David Mari, Lachlan Reidy and Hayden Smith of Australia crash in the 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
A man carries an injured boy as he walks on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Spectators wear Kim Jong-un masks as they impersonate the North Korean cheerleaders at the Winter Olympic Games at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Sand blows across a normally submerged area at Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa. The dam, which supplies most of Cape Town's potable water, is currently dangerously low as the city faces "Day Zero", the point at which taps will be shut down across the city. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
People light candles in front of mementoes placed in front of the fence of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to commemorate the victims of the mass shooting, in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Claudio Patz and Peter de Cruz of Switzerland celebrate scoring 5 points in the ninth end, as Kyle Smith of Britain looks down. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
An artist perform before the medal ceremony for the biathlon mixed relays. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Gold medalists Shim Sukhee, Minjeong Choi, Kim Alang and Kim Yejin of South Korea on the podium after the 3000m short track speed skating. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Kendrick Lamar performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
A contractor walks in a tunnel at the construction site at Karuma 600 megawatts hydroelectric power project under construction on River Nile, Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella Grace and son Xavier pose for photographers during their visit to the holy Sikh shrine of Golden temple in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who is a crew member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 55-56 together with NASA astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel, attends the final qualification training for the upcoming space mission in Star City near Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Sunset is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
