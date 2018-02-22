Editors Choice Pictures
Team USA players celebrate their win over Canada to win gold in the women's hockey final. REUTERS/David W Cerny
President Trump holds his prepared questions as he hosts a listening session with high school students and teachers to discuss school safety at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jessika Jenson of the U.S. competes in the snowboarding big air finals. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Iraqi forces deploy during a campaign searching for weapons and wanted people, to impose order in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
Gold medalist Anna Gasser of Austria on the podium after the snowboarding big air. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates after scoring in the shootout. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Marcel Hirscher of Austria crashes during the alpine slalom. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Ron Clark Academy 6th grader Destiny Ellington, 12, sheds a tear as she joins classmates in watching the film 'Black Panther' at Atlantic Station theaters in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Lucas Mata, David Mari, Lachlan Reidy and Hayden Smith of Australia crash in the 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man carries an injured boy as he walks on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Spectators wear Kim Jong-un masks as they impersonate the North Korean cheerleaders at the Winter Olympic Games at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Sand blows across a normally submerged area at Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa. The dam, which supplies most of Cape Town's potable water, is currently dangerously low as the city faces "Day Zero", the point at which taps will be...more
People light candles in front of mementoes placed in front of the fence of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to commemorate the victims of the mass shooting, in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Claudio Patz and Peter de Cruz of Switzerland celebrate scoring 5 points in the ninth end, as Kyle Smith of Britain looks down. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An artist perform before the medal ceremony for the biathlon mixed relays. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Gold medalists Shim Sukhee, Minjeong Choi, Kim Alang and Kim Yejin of South Korea on the podium after the 3000m short track speed skating. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kendrick Lamar performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A contractor walks in a tunnel at the construction site at Karuma 600 megawatts hydroelectric power project under construction on River Nile, Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella Grace and son Xavier pose for photographers during their visit to the holy Sikh shrine of Golden temple in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who is a crew member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 55-56 together with NASA astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel, attends the final qualification training for the upcoming space mission...more
Sunset is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 10
Highlights from day ten of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14
Highlights from day fourteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta
Warplanes flown by government forces and their allies have pounded the last rebel bastion near Damascus for days.
Boko Haram snatches Nigerian schoolgirls
At least 76 schoolgirls were snatched by Boko Haram in a mass kidnapping that echoed the abduction of some 220 girls from a Chibok school in April 2014.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
India this week
Our best photos from the week that was.
The Trudeaus visit India
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on a week-long visit to India.