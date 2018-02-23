Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 23, 2018 | 6:50pm IST

Editors Choice Pictures

A woman villager cleans garbage in front of her house as flood hits Tanjungsari village in Tasikmalaya, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Adeng Bustomi/ via REUTERS

A woman villager cleans garbage in front of her house as flood hits Tanjungsari village in Tasikmalaya, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Adeng Bustomi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
A woman villager cleans garbage in front of her house as flood hits Tanjungsari village in Tasikmalaya, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Adeng Bustomi/ via REUTERS
Close
1 / 23
Kelsey Serwa of Canada, Brittany Phelan of Canada, Sanna Luedi of Switzerland and Alizee Baron of France compete in the freestyle ski cross finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Kelsey Serwa of Canada, Brittany Phelan of Canada, Sanna Luedi of Switzerland and Alizee Baron of France compete in the freestyle ski cross finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Kelsey Serwa of Canada, Brittany Phelan of Canada, Sanna Luedi of Switzerland and Alizee Baron of France compete in the freestyle ski cross finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 23
Syria Civil Defence members help an unconscious woman from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Syria Civil Defence members help an unconscious woman from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Syria Civil Defence members help an unconscious woman from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
3 / 23
An Israeli soldier takes up position during clashes with Palestinian protesters near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

An Israeli soldier takes up position during clashes with Palestinian protesters near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
An Israeli soldier takes up position during clashes with Palestinian protesters near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
4 / 23
An athlete trains for the men's 50km cross-country skiing mass start classic. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

An athlete trains for the men's 50km cross-country skiing mass start classic. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
An athlete trains for the men's 50km cross-country skiing mass start classic. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 23
Gigi Graham (L), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, is comforted by Michelle Bachelor, an employee at the Billy Graham Training Center, inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for her father, who died Wednesday, took place in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Gigi Graham (L), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, is comforted by Michelle Bachelor, an employee at the Billy Graham Training Center, inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for her father, who died Wednesday, took place in Asheville,...more

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Gigi Graham (L), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, is comforted by Michelle Bachelor, an employee at the Billy Graham Training Center, inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for her father, who died Wednesday, took place in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
6 / 23
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a PAZ Earth Observation satellite jettisons the faring after its launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base (AFB), California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a PAZ Earth Observation satellite jettisons the faring after its launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base (AFB), California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a PAZ Earth Observation satellite jettisons the faring after its launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base (AFB), California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
7 / 23
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre watches an NRA promotional video while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre watches an NRA promotional video while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre watches an NRA promotional video while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 23
Gold medallist Kelsey Serwa of Canada poses with her compatriot, silver medallist Brittany Phelan as a Canadian team member reacts during the freestyle ski cross finals. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Gold medallist Kelsey Serwa of Canada poses with her compatriot, silver medallist Brittany Phelan as a Canadian team member reacts during the freestyle ski cross finals. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Gold medallist Kelsey Serwa of Canada poses with her compatriot, silver medallist Brittany Phelan as a Canadian team member reacts during the freestyle ski cross finals. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 23
A model presents a creation from the Fendi Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A model presents a creation from the Fendi Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Fendi Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
10 / 23
Alina Zagitova, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, competes in the women single figure skating. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Alina Zagitova, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, competes in the women single figure skating. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Alina Zagitova, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, competes in the women single figure skating. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 23
India Sherret of Canada crashes in the freestyle ski cross finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

India Sherret of Canada crashes in the freestyle ski cross finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
India Sherret of Canada crashes in the freestyle ski cross finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
12 / 23
Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) unveil the design model of the hyperloop in Dubai. Hyperloop technology uses an electromagnetic propulsion system to accelerate the movement of goods and services through a vacuum tube. The system is designed to assist the levitation of the capsule slightly off the track within the tube and move it at speed up to 1200 km/hour. Accordingly, the hyperloop could travel between Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 12 minutes (about 90 minutes in a car), and lift about 10,000 passengers per hour in both directions. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) unveil the design model of the hyperloop in Dubai. Hyperloop technology uses an electromagnetic propulsion system to accelerate the movement of goods and services through a vacuum tube. The system is designed to...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) unveil the design model of the hyperloop in Dubai. Hyperloop technology uses an electromagnetic propulsion system to accelerate the movement of goods and services through a vacuum tube. The system is designed to assist the levitation of the capsule slightly off the track within the tube and move it at speed up to 1200 km/hour. Accordingly, the hyperloop could travel between Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 12 minutes (about 90 minutes in a car), and lift about 10,000 passengers per hour in both directions. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
13 / 23
Tae-Yun Kim of South Korea reacts after the 1000m speed skating heat. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tae-Yun Kim of South Korea reacts after the 1000m speed skating heat. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Tae-Yun Kim of South Korea reacts after the 1000m speed skating heat. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 23
Motorists stranded at Bojongsoang street as flooding hits the area in Bandung, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/ via REUTERS

Motorists stranded at Bojongsoang street as flooding hits the area in Bandung, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Motorists stranded at Bojongsoang street as flooding hits the area in Bandung, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/ via REUTERS
Close
15 / 23
Girls, who live in the Airplane Graveyard, play near a broken airplane in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Girls, who live in the Airplane Graveyard, play near a broken airplane in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Girls, who live in the Airplane Graveyard, play near a broken airplane in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
16 / 23
A dog is seen next to police shields by a supermarket supposedly linked to the FARC after it was looted in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Julio Martinez

A dog is seen next to police shields by a supermarket supposedly linked to the FARC after it was looted in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Julio Martinez

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
A dog is seen next to police shields by a supermarket supposedly linked to the FARC after it was looted in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Julio Martinez
Close
17 / 23
Gold medallist Kelsey Serwa of Canada celebrates during the flower ceremony after the freestyle ski cross finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Gold medallist Kelsey Serwa of Canada celebrates during the flower ceremony after the freestyle ski cross finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Gold medallist Kelsey Serwa of Canada celebrates during the flower ceremony after the freestyle ski cross finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
18 / 23
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a gala show, marking the Defender of the Fatherland Day, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Kadobnov/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a gala show, marking the Defender of the Fatherland Day, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Kadobnov/Pool

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a gala show, marking the Defender of the Fatherland Day, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Kadobnov/Pool
Close
19 / 23
A man collects lotus flowers to sell whilst floating on a tire tube at a pond in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man collects lotus flowers to sell whilst floating on a tire tube at a pond in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
A man collects lotus flowers to sell whilst floating on a tire tube at a pond in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
20 / 23
Vice-skip Marc Kennedy of Canada delivers the stone during their men's bronze medal match against Switzerland. REUTERS/John Sibley

Vice-skip Marc Kennedy of Canada delivers the stone during their men's bronze medal match against Switzerland. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Vice-skip Marc Kennedy of Canada delivers the stone during their men's bronze medal match against Switzerland. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
21 / 23
Argentina's Security Minister Patricia Bullrich announces during a news conference that around 400 kilos of cocaine have been found at the Russian embassy annex building in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

Argentina's Security Minister Patricia Bullrich announces during a news conference that around 400 kilos of cocaine have been found at the Russian embassy annex building in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Argentina's Security Minister Patricia Bullrich announces during a news conference that around 400 kilos of cocaine have been found at the Russian embassy annex building in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
Close
22 / 23
Michal Jordan of Czech Republic and teammate and goalie Pavel Francouz react in dejection during their semifinal match against Olympic Athletes from Russia. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Michal Jordan of Czech Republic and teammate and goalie Pavel Francouz react in dejection during their semifinal match against Olympic Athletes from Russia. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Michal Jordan of Czech Republic and teammate and goalie Pavel Francouz react in dejection during their semifinal match against Olympic Athletes from Russia. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

22 Feb 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

21 Feb 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Feb 2018
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 10

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 10

Highlights from day ten of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

20 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

The Trudeaus visit India

The Trudeaus visit India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on a week-long visit to India.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 15

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 15

Highlights from day fifteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.

Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics

Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics

Our top photos from the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14

Highlights from day fourteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Warplanes flown by government forces and their allies have pounded the last rebel bastion near Damascus for days.

Boko Haram snatches Nigerian schoolgirls

Boko Haram snatches Nigerian schoolgirls

At least 76 schoolgirls were snatched by Boko Haram in a mass kidnapping that echoed the abduction of some 220 girls from a Chibok school in April 2014.

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast