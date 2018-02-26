Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Nearby residents Lizzie Varda, 16, and her mother Kathy Varda take part in a vigil led by the Junior Newtown Action Alliance to mourn students and teachers lost in a mass shooting in Florida's Stoneman Douglas High School, in Newtown, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Saturday, February 24, 2018
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
A young priest throws a snow ball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan performs in the figure skating gala of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Callum Smith in action with Nieky Holzken in Nuremberg, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
A woman takes part in a demonstration demanding justice for the female victims of violence in Mexico, in Mexico City. The words read: 'And if I disappear today, what would they say about me tomorrow?'. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks at a pineapple presented to him by Israeli youth movement members at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Gali Tibbon/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Demonstrators scuffle with police during an anti-fascism demonstration in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Saturday, February 24, 2018
Villagers holding torches parade around a village as part of their Lunar New Year celebration to pray for good fortune, in Jinjiang, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Diego Schwartzman of Argentina celebrates after winning his final match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain at the Rio Open. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Policemen react after a protester threw a stone from Notre Dame Cathedral compound in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
A participant prepares backstage before the final show of the Miss Jumbo 2018 at a department store in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, February 24, 2018
People visit the site of the assassination of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov as they mark the third anniversary of Nemtsov's death, with the St. Basil's Cathedral seen in the background, in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron holds a young goat as he visits the 55th International Agriculture Fair in Paris, France. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Ivanka Trump and Kim Yong Chol of the North Korea delegation at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Pita Taufatofua of Tonga during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Special forces of Belarusian Defence Ministry pose for a photo as they mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day at the 'Stalin Line' memorial near the village of Goroshki, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, February 24, 2018
Worshippers kneel and pray in front of the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Olympic Athlete from Russia coach Oleg Znarok is lifted up after Olympic Athletes from Russia defeated Germany in the men's final ice hockey match at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
General view of the torch after it is extinguished and fireworks during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Florian Choblet/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Participants perform during an event as part of British Council's UK-India Year of Culture inside a college campus in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
