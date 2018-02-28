Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A young priest throws a snow ball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Water covers downtown streets after the Ohio River flooded in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Students of Rabindra Bharati University, with their faces smeared in coloured powder, take a selfie during celebrations for Holi inside the university campus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a discussion about school shootings with state governors from around the country at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A child and a man are seen in hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A visitor tries out Lenovo augmented reality glasses with the Star Wars Jedi Challenges during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Borussia Dortmund fan in the stands. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Greenpeace activists gesture while wearing masks of Mexico City's mayor Miguel Angel Mancera during a protest outside the museum holding the Women4Climate conference in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

A Congolese soldier from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) carries a box with bullets on top of his head near town of Kimbau, North Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Members of the emergency services work at the site of an explosion which destroyed a convenience store and a home in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Employees of Louisville Gas & Electric make their way to River Road to turn off power to companies along the Ohio River after it flooded Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/ John Sommers II

Well-wishers place mementos the day students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Gulls fly during a windy winter day near Lake Leman in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A journalist lights a candle in memory of murdered investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, in Trencin, Slovakia. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

A member of law enforcement reacts during a commemoration ceremony of the 25th anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing at the north reflecting pool of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum at the World Trade Center site in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A duck looks at icicles at a pond in Bern, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Villagers holding torches parade around a village as part of their Lunar New Year celebration to pray for good fortune, in Jinjiang, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes during testing. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ursula von der Leyen and Julia Kloeckner during a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A dinosaur park is seen affected by freezing weather and snowfall in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic

People watch the dancing water fountain synchronised to music at the Bellagio Luxury Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam (2nd R) sits with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (R) as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a discussion about school shootings with state governors from around the country at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

