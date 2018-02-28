Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Tourists from Poland float in the Dead Sea during sunset, near Metzoke Dragot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
The sun rises behind the Muenster Cathedral during a cold morning in Bern, Switzerland. Picture taken through a metal pipe. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Damien Creller (L), 12, shoots during a clay target youth group shooting meeting in Sunrise, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force (STF) members look on at a rescue demonstration during the 35th anniversary in Kalutara, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Worshippers shout slogans during a protest near the closed entrance to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
An injured boy cries as he flees an area where air strikes hit a house in Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
The Soyuz MS-06 capsule carrying the crew of Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of the U.S., and Alexander Misurkin of Russia descends beneath a parachute just before landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Alexander Nemenov/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
A worshipper touches the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A sunk boat is seen in Bakarac, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A burning vehicle is seen during a major assault against militants by Egyptian Army's soldiers in the troubled northern part of the Sinai peninsula in Al Arish, Egypt. Ministry of Defence/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force (STF) members perform at a demonstration during the 35th anniversary in Kalutara, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Animal trainer Zoltan Horkai poses with his wolf, Morius, at the Animal Training Center in Godollo, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Dior during Fashion Week. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Roosters fight during a local cockfighting event after Spring Festival holidays in Jinning, Yunnan province, China. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Cast members Mindy Kaling (L), Oprah Winfrey (C) and Reese Witherspoon pose for a portrait while promoting the movie "A Wrinkle in Time" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Oscar statuettes sit in a safe at the Polich Tallix foundry before shipped to Epner technology to be electroplated in 24 carat gold in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A Fulani woman fixes her head scalf on the street of Dapchi, Yobe state, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Saturday Night Live comedian Leslie Jones reacts towards Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Shoes with flowers are pictured during a demonstration against the speech of Seyyed Ali Reza Avai, Minister of Justice of Iran, at the Human Rights Council, in front of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor Delaney Tarr walks with other survivors into the office of the House Speaker Paul Ryan for a meeting in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
A horse stands in a snow covered field in Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
