Eid in Brooklyn
Yusra Udayni, a Yemeni-American, takes photos of Eid decorations in her home in celebration of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr in Brooklyn, New York, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Iman Udayni turns to look from the driver's seat at a pair of earrings her daughter Hajar received as a gift from her husband in celebration of the Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Hajar Udayni sprays perfume on her son Feras, 4, as they prepare for Eid al-Fitr. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Yemeni-American Muslim Talal Radman (R) passes oud, burning wood traditionally used as perfume, to his son Rakan (L), 12, and Radman's brother-in-law Mohammad Udayni (C) as they prepare for the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday at Radman's home....more
Yusra Udayni prepares to leave her home to take part in Eid al-Fitr Islamic prayers. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Salman Udayni, 5, plays with balloons with the words "Eid Mubarak". REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Eid greetings in Arabic are displayed on the front door of a Yemeni-American Muslim family. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Hajar Udayni adjusts her hijab on the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday at her sister's home. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Sisters Hajar Udayni (L) and Sara take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
The Udayni family make their way across the Ceasar's Bay Shopping Center ahead of Eid al-Fitr prayers and celebration. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Salman Udayni, 5, picks out his Eid gifts at Toys "R" Us after the family took part in Eid al-Fitr prayers. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Talal Radman embraces his wife Yusra Udayni as the family return home after taking part in Eid al-Fitr prayers. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Abdul Udayni (L) helps his sister Hajar prepare a breakfast feast to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Eid greetings, which wish wellness for the year, make up decorations around sweets and Arabic coffee at the home of the Udayni family. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
The Udayni family gather around for a large Eid breakfast, made up of traditional Yemeni dishes, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
