Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 26, 2017 | 3:45pm IST

Eid in India

Children greet each other after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A Muslim man offers Eid al-Fitr prayers next to two girls at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslim girls play as people offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim man calls people to offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim girl adjusts her make-up before offering Eid al-Fitr prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A child holds a rose while offering Eid al-Fitr prayers which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers outside a railway station to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A man and his daughter shelter from the rain before offering Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at Sarkhej Roza mosque to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Muslim boy looks on as he attends the Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Muslim boy records a video after Eid al-Fitr prayers which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Chandigarh, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Children arrive at a mosque to offer Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Chandigarh, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

