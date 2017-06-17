Edition:
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Demonstrators shout outside Kensington Town Hall, during a protest following the fire that destroyed The Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
British Prime Minister Theresa May is barracked while she is bundled into her car, as she visits an emergency centre close to the scene of the Grenfell Tower fire, in north Kensington, West London, in this picture filmed by 5 News producer Rachel Lucas. May was rushed away under heavy police guard as protesters shouted "Shame on you" after she met residents who live near a tower block in London where at least 30 people died in a fire. Social media via REUTERS/Courtesy RACHEL LUCAS / 5 NEWS

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Police officers confront demonstrators inside Kensington Town Hall. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A man looks out from a balcony in front of the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Two demonstrators fight with each other during a protest in the West End following the fire that destroyed The Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
A demonstrator reacts during a march in Westminster. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Demonstrators hold up banners during a march in Kensington. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
A woman is held up as she collapses during a visit to a church by Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Demonstrators sit in the road during a protest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
A Police officer's helmet is dislodged during a confrontation with demonstrators inside Kensington Town Hall. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Extensive damage is seen to the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Demonstrators hold up banners during a march in north Kensington. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Extensive damage is seen to the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest at Kensington Town Hall. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Missing person photographs are attached to a fence near The Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Demonstrators crowd onto a staircase as they enter Kensington Town Hall during a protest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A demonstrator bangs on a glass door at Kensington Town Hall during a protest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A demonstrator holds a banner outside Kensington Town Hall during a protest. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Demonstrators confront a man they believe to be Robert Black, the Chief Executive of KCTMO, outside Kensington Town Hall during a protest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Volunteers wait to help following the fire that destroyed the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Demonstrators confront a man they believe to be Robert Black, the Chief Executive of KCTMO, outside Kensington Town Hall during a protest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Demonstrators are confronted by police officers on a staircase after they entered Kensington Town Hall during a protest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A demonstrator holds a wanted poster during a protest at Kensington Town Hall. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
People inside the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Demonstrators hold banners at Kensington Town Hall. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Demonstrators hold banners at Kensington Town Hall. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A demonstrator holds a sheet of paper bearing names during a protest at Kensington Town Hall. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Firefighters at the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a disastrous fire. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A woman walks by missing person posters near The Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
