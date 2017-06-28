Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 29, 2017 | 1:40am IST

Endgame in Mosul

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police holds an air gun on the frontline in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police holds an air gun on the frontline in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police holds an air gun on the frontline in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
1 / 38
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police gesture after returning back from the front line in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Members of the Iraqi Federal Police gesture after returning back from the front line in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police gesture after returning back from the front line in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
2 / 38
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police is seen on the frontline in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police is seen on the frontline in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police is seen on the frontline in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
3 / 38
A member of Iraqi forces walks as they advance their positions on the frontline at the Old City in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A member of Iraqi forces walks as they advance their positions on the frontline at the Old City in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
A member of Iraqi forces walks as they advance their positions on the frontline at the Old City in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
4 / 38
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade against Islamic State militants at the frontline in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade against Islamic State militants at the frontline in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade against Islamic State militants at the frontline in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 38
A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is seen in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is seen in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is seen in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
6 / 38
A member of Iraqi Federal Police crosses from one house to another through a hole in the wall at the frontline in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi Federal Police crosses from one house to another through a hole in the wall at the frontline in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
A member of Iraqi Federal Police crosses from one house to another through a hole in the wall at the frontline in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
7 / 38
An Iraqi soldier looks at his pet dove as he drives an armoured fighting vehicle on the frontline in the Old City of West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Iraqi soldier looks at his pet dove as he drives an armoured fighting vehicle on the frontline in the Old City of West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
An Iraqi soldier looks at his pet dove as he drives an armoured fighting vehicle on the frontline in the Old City of West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
8 / 38
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police stands guard on the frontline in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police stands guard on the frontline in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police stands guard on the frontline in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
9 / 38
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches decoy flares over western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Iraqi Army helicopter launches decoy flares over western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches decoy flares over western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 38
Smoke billows from the Islamic State militants positions after an artillery attack by Iraqi forces. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Smoke billows from the Islamic State militants positions after an artillery attack by Iraqi forces. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Smoke billows from the Islamic State militants positions after an artillery attack by Iraqi forces. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
11 / 38
Members of the Iraqi army drop leaflets over the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Members of the Iraqi army drop leaflets over the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Members of the Iraqi army drop leaflets over the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
12 / 38
Members of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division are photographed with an Islamic State flag. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Members of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division are photographed with an Islamic State flag. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Members of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division are photographed with an Islamic State flag. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 38
Displaced Egyptian Wasfa Ahmed, a resident of Mosul, holds her two-month-old baby, as two of her children stand next to her, after fleeing her home due to fighting near the Old City. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Displaced Egyptian Wasfa Ahmed, a resident of Mosul, holds her two-month-old baby, as two of her children stand next to her, after fleeing her home due to fighting near the Old City. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Displaced Egyptian Wasfa Ahmed, a resident of Mosul, holds her two-month-old baby, as two of her children stand next to her, after fleeing her home due to fighting near the Old City. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 38
A member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division makes his way at the division's temporary headquarters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division makes his way at the division's temporary headquarters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division makes his way at the division's temporary headquarters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
15 / 38
Iraqi soldiers eat their meal along the road. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Iraqi soldiers eat their meal along the road. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Iraqi soldiers eat their meal along the road. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
16 / 38
An Iraqi soldier gestures aboard a tank as they advance towards the Islamic State-held Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Iraqi soldier gestures aboard a tank as they advance towards the Islamic State-held Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
An Iraqi soldier gestures aboard a tank as they advance towards the Islamic State-held Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
17 / 38
Civilians fleeing the fighting arrive at a processing center before being transferred to refugee camps, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Civilians fleeing the fighting arrive at a processing center before being transferred to refugee camps, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Civilians fleeing the fighting arrive at a processing center before being transferred to refugee camps, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
18 / 38
A member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division gives water to a girl that fled her home near the Old City. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division gives water to a girl that fled her home near the Old City. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division gives water to a girl that fled her home near the Old City. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
19 / 38
Iraqi soldiers look out from a tank as they advance towards Islamic State positions in the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Iraqi soldiers look out from a tank as they advance towards Islamic State positions in the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Iraqi soldiers look out from a tank as they advance towards Islamic State positions in the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
20 / 38
A ferris wheel is seen at a processing center where civilians fleeing the fighting are screened before being transferred to refugee camps, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A ferris wheel is seen at a processing center where civilians fleeing the fighting are screened before being transferred to refugee camps, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A ferris wheel is seen at a processing center where civilians fleeing the fighting are screened before being transferred to refugee camps, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
21 / 38
Debris flies as smoke rises after an artillery attack on Islamic State positions in the Shifa neighbourhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Debris flies as smoke rises after an artillery attack on Islamic State positions in the Shifa neighbourhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Debris flies as smoke rises after an artillery attack on Islamic State positions in the Shifa neighbourhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
22 / 38
An Iraqi soldier and civilians run to avoid snipers of the Islamic State militants in the Shifa neighborhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Iraqi soldier and civilians run to avoid snipers of the Islamic State militants in the Shifa neighborhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
An Iraqi soldier and civilians run to avoid snipers of the Islamic State militants in the Shifa neighborhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
23 / 38
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
24 / 38
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches a missile against Islamic State positions. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Iraqi Army helicopter launches a missile against Islamic State positions. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches a missile against Islamic State positions. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
25 / 38
Iraqi soldiers carry a wounded comrade on a blanket, away from the site of fighting near the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Iraqi soldiers carry a wounded comrade on a blanket, away from the site of fighting near the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Iraqi soldiers carry a wounded comrade on a blanket, away from the site of fighting near the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
26 / 38
An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armored Division smokes a cigarette inside a house that has become their temporary advance command post in the Shifa neighbourhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armored Division smokes a cigarette inside a house that has become their temporary advance command post in the Shifa neighbourhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armored Division smokes a cigarette inside a house that has become their temporary advance command post in the Shifa neighbourhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
27 / 38
Smoke rises after an artillery attack on Islamic State militant positions in the Shifa neighborhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Smoke rises after an artillery attack on Islamic State militant positions in the Shifa neighborhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Smoke rises after an artillery attack on Islamic State militant positions in the Shifa neighborhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
28 / 38
A girl looks out from the arms of a displaced resident near the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A girl looks out from the arms of a displaced resident near the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A girl looks out from the arms of a displaced resident near the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
29 / 38
Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
30 / 38
An Iraqi soldier holds up uniforms of Islamic State militants found at an abandoned house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Iraqi soldier holds up uniforms of Islamic State militants found at an abandoned house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
An Iraqi soldier holds up uniforms of Islamic State militants found at an abandoned house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
31 / 38
An Iraqi soldier approaches displaced residents. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Iraqi soldier approaches displaced residents. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An Iraqi soldier approaches displaced residents. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
32 / 38
Cups with sugar for tea inside an Iraqi Army temporary advance command post. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Cups with sugar for tea inside an Iraqi Army temporary advance command post. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Cups with sugar for tea inside an Iraqi Army temporary advance command post. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
33 / 38
A displaced Iraqi resident carries his child. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A displaced Iraqi resident carries his child. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A displaced Iraqi resident carries his child. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
34 / 38
A plastic jar placed on a grave contains a paper with the name and the date of death of one of the civilians killed by Islamic State militants buried in a yard. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A plastic jar placed on a grave contains a paper with the name and the date of death of one of the civilians killed by Islamic State militants buried in a yard. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A plastic jar placed on a grave contains a paper with the name and the date of death of one of the civilians killed by Islamic State militants buried in a yard. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
35 / 38
A boy carries a baby as they flee their home. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A boy carries a baby as they flee their home. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A boy carries a baby as they flee their home. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
36 / 38
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armored Division rest inside a house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armored Division rest inside a house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armored Division rest inside a house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
37 / 38
Displaced Iraqi residents walk along a road after fleeing their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Displaced Iraqi residents walk along a road after fleeing their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Displaced Iraqi residents walk along a road after fleeing their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
38 / 38
View Again
View Next
Inside a Raqqa field hospital

Inside a Raqqa field hospital

Next Slideshows

Inside a Raqqa field hospital

Inside a Raqqa field hospital

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters suffer injuries from mortar rounds and sniper fire in the fight against Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria.

29 Jun 2017
Philippine evacuees wait out fighting

Philippine evacuees wait out fighting

Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State.

28 Jun 2017
Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary

Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary

Hong Kong police arrested pro-democracy protesters, some of whom scrambled up a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule 20 years...

28 Jun 2017
Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital

Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been touring areas north of Damascus in recent days, a rare trip out of his seat of power in the capital.

28 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast