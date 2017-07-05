Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 5, 2017 | 5:45am IST

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
1 / 33
A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
2 / 33
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
3 / 33
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher during the fight with the Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A member of the Emergency Response Division holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher during the fight with the Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher during the fight with the Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
4 / 33
A member of the Emergency Response Division walks up a staircase during the fight with the Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A member of the Emergency Response Division walks up a staircase during the fight with the Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A member of the Emergency Response Division walks up a staircase during the fight with the Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
5 / 33
Members of the Emergency Response Division look for cover after a hand grenade explosion during the fight with the Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Members of the Emergency Response Division look for cover after a hand grenade explosion during the fight with the Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division look for cover after a hand grenade explosion during the fight with the Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
6 / 33
Members of the Emergency Response Division check a drone during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Members of the Emergency Response Division check a drone during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division check a drone during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
7 / 33
A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
8 / 33
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
9 / 33
Members of Iraqi Federal Police carry a boy as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Members of Iraqi Federal Police carry a boy as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Members of Iraqi Federal Police carry a boy as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
10 / 33
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
11 / 33
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
12 / 33
Smoke billows next to the remains of al-Hadba minaret at ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after an artillery attack by the Islamic State militants at the positions of the Iraqi forces in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Smoke billows next to the remains of al-Hadba minaret at ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after an artillery attack by the Islamic State militants at the positions of the Iraqi forces in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Smoke billows next to the remains of al-Hadba minaret at ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after an artillery attack by the Islamic State militants at the positions of the Iraqi forces in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
13 / 33
A displaced Iraqi boy carries his brother to a field hospital after they were rescued by Iraqi forces from battle at the the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A displaced Iraqi boy carries his brother to a field hospital after they were rescued by Iraqi forces from battle at the the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy carries his brother to a field hospital after they were rescued by Iraqi forces from battle at the the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
14 / 33
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
15 / 33
A member of the Emergency Response Division carries his weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A member of the Emergency Response Division carries his weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A member of the Emergency Response Division carries his weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
16 / 33
Members of Iraqi Federal Police wearing snipers outfit ride a truck after a parade rehearsal to celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Members of Iraqi Federal Police wearing snipers outfit ride a truck after a parade rehearsal to celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Members of Iraqi Federal Police wearing snipers outfit ride a truck after a parade rehearsal to celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
17 / 33
Smoke rise from an air strike during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Smoke rise from an air strike during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Smoke rise from an air strike during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
18 / 33
A displaced woman who fled from clashes receives water from a member of the Counter Terrorism Service in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A displaced woman who fled from clashes receives water from a member of the Counter Terrorism Service in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
A displaced woman who fled from clashes receives water from a member of the Counter Terrorism Service in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
19 / 33
Members of the Emergency Response Division rest. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Members of the Emergency Response Division rest. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division rest. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
20 / 33
Iraqi forces' member of Emergency Response Division holds a weapon in front of the ruined Grand al-Nuri mosque in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Iraqi forces' member of Emergency Response Division holds a weapon in front of the ruined Grand al-Nuri mosque in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Iraqi forces' member of Emergency Response Division holds a weapon in front of the ruined Grand al-Nuri mosque in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
21 / 33
Displaced people who fled their homes are pictured in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced people who fled their homes are pictured in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Displaced people who fled their homes are pictured in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 33
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds his weapon during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A member of the Emergency Response Division holds his weapon during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds his weapon during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
23 / 33
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
24 / 33
A member of Iraqi forces holding an Iraqi flag jumps off a car before the start of a victory celebration after defeating the Islamic State militants and retaking the Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A member of Iraqi forces holding an Iraqi flag jumps off a car before the start of a victory celebration after defeating the Islamic State militants and retaking the Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
A member of Iraqi forces holding an Iraqi flag jumps off a car before the start of a victory celebration after defeating the Islamic State militants and retaking the Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
25 / 33
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes gather in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes gather in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes gather in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
26 / 33
Displaced Iraqi civilians are transported on an armoured fighting vehicle to a field hospital after they were rescued from battle at the the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Displaced Iraqi civilians are transported on an armoured fighting vehicle to a field hospital after they were rescued from battle at the the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Displaced Iraqi civilians are transported on an armoured fighting vehicle to a field hospital after they were rescued from battle at the the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
27 / 33
Iraqi Security forces during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iraqi Security forces during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Iraqi Security forces during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
28 / 33
Displaced Iraqi civilians are seen after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqi civilians are seen after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Displaced Iraqi civilians are seen after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
29 / 33
Displaced Iraqi civilians hold pots for free food at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Displaced Iraqi civilians hold pots for free food at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Displaced Iraqi civilians hold pots for free food at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
30 / 33
Displaced Iraqi people are seen at the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque while fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqi people are seen at the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque while fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people are seen at the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque while fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
31 / 33
A displaced Iraqi man stands near the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A displaced Iraqi man stands near the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A displaced Iraqi man stands near the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
32 / 33
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service pose for a picture with an Iraqi flag in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Counter Terrorism Service pose for a picture with an Iraqi flag in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service pose for a picture with an Iraqi flag in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

Next Slideshows

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

Inside the U.S.-backed assault to capture the Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

04 Jul 2017
Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.

03 Jul 2017
A day at vintage baseball

A day at vintage baseball

The New Hampshire Granites and the Providence Grays played a pair of vintage baseball games on the parade ground of the Civil War-era fort on George's Island in...

02 Jul 2017
Marking Canada's 150

Marking Canada's 150

Canada celebrated its 150th anniversary with fireworks, concerts and the visit of Prince Charles as indigenous rights activists drew attention to the...

02 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast