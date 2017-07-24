England beat India to lift cricket World Cup
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Heather Knight celebrates winning the world cup with the trophy Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's players celebrate winning the world cup by lifting the trophy Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Anya Shrubsole celebrates bowling out India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad to win the World Cup Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley TPX IMAGES OF THE...more
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India players look dejected at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Sarah Taylor runs out India's Shikha Pandey Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Sarah Taylor runs out India's Shikha Pandey Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Anya Shrubsole celebrates with team mates after bowling out India's Jhulan Goswami Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Anya Shrubsole bowls out India's Jhulan Goswami Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India's Harmanpreet Kaur in action Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad tries to run out England's Jenny Gunn Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Sarah Taylor walks off after being caught by India's Sushma Verma Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India's Sushma Verma attempts to run out England's Natalie Sciver Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India's Sushma Verma waves as England's Natalie Sciver ties her lace Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 General view of the trophy being delivered to the stadium Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's players celebrate winning the world cup with the trophy Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 General view of fans in the rain Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Katherine Brunt celebrates winning the world cup by taking a selfie with team mates Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's players celebrate winning the world cup by lifting the trophy and spraying sparkling wine Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Heather Knight celebrates winning the world cup by kissing the trophy Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England players celebrate winning the world cup with the tophy and spraying sparkling wine Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India's Jhulan Goswami (C) and team mates looks dejected at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Anya Shrubsole celebrates with Sarah Taylor after bowling out India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad to win the World Cup Action Images via Reuters/John...more
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India's Jhulan Goswami looks dejected at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Alex Hartley reacts to a TV replay Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India's Veda Krishnamurthy walks off after being caught out by England's Natalie Sciver Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India's Poonam Raut in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Anya Shrubsole celebrates bowling out India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad to win the World Cup Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India's Jhulan Goswami (L) and team mates looks dejected at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India players look dejected at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Next Slideshows
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
India this week
Our top photos from India this week.
Protests in northern Morocco swell
Police fire tear gas to scatter hundreds of protesters, part of the biggest wave of demonstrations in the kingdom since Arab Spring-inspired rallies in 2011.
Toilet paper brides
Something old, something new, something borrowed and something double-ply during a toilet paper wedding dress contest.
MORE IN PICTURES
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.