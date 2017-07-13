Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 13, 2017 | 6:12pm IST

ESPY Awards red carpet

NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 40
WWE wrestler John Cena with Nikki Bella. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

WWE wrestler John Cena with Nikki Bella. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
WWE wrestler John Cena with Nikki Bella. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 40
Actor Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Actor Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Actor Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 40
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and Kenan Smith. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and Kenan Smith. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and Kenan Smith. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 40
Philadelphia 76ers basketball player Joel Embiid. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers basketball player Joel Embiid. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Philadelphia 76ers basketball player Joel Embiid. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 40
Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 40
Former olympic swimmer Michael Phelps with wife Nicole Johnson. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Former olympic swimmer Michael Phelps with wife Nicole Johnson. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Former olympic swimmer Michael Phelps with wife Nicole Johnson. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 40
Los Angeles Clippers player DeAndre Jordan. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers player DeAndre Jordan. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Los Angeles Clippers player DeAndre Jordan. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 40
Journalist and author Maria Shriver with children Patrick, Christopher, Katherine and Christina. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Journalist and author Maria Shriver with children Patrick, Christopher, Katherine and Christina. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Journalist and author Maria Shriver with children Patrick, Christopher, Katherine and Christina. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 40
Recording artist Lance Bass and Michael Turchin. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Recording artist Lance Bass and Michael Turchin. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Recording artist Lance Bass and Michael Turchin. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 40
New England Patriots players Trey Lewis and Dion Lewis pose with their championship rings. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots players Trey Lewis and Dion Lewis pose with their championship rings. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
New England Patriots players Trey Lewis and Dion Lewis pose with their championship rings. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 40
PGA golfer Brooks Koepka with girlfriend Jena Sims. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

PGA golfer Brooks Koepka with girlfriend Jena Sims. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
PGA golfer Brooks Koepka with girlfriend Jena Sims. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 40
New England Patriots player Malcolm Butler. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots player Malcolm Butler. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
New England Patriots player Malcolm Butler. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 40
July 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

July 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
July 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 40
Oklahoma City Thunder player Russell Westbrook. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder player Russell Westbrook. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Oklahoma City Thunder player Russell Westbrook. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 40
New England Patriots player Dion Lewis. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots player Dion Lewis. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
New England Patriots player Dion Lewis. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 40
Snowboarder Anna Gasser. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Snowboarder Anna Gasser. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Snowboarder Anna Gasser. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 40
Miami Dolphins player Jay Ajayi. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins player Jay Ajayi. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Miami Dolphins player Jay Ajayi. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 40
Gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 40
Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy and partner Matthew Wilkas. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy and partner Matthew Wilkas. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy and partner Matthew Wilkas. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 40
Gymnast Madison Kocian. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Gymnast Madison Kocian. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Gymnast Madison Kocian. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 40
Tampa Bay Buccaneers player DeSean Jackson. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers player DeSean Jackson. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Tampa Bay Buccaneers player DeSean Jackson. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
22 / 40
Former soccer player Abby Wambach. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Former soccer player Abby Wambach. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Former soccer player Abby Wambach. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
23 / 40
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
24 / 40
New England Patriots player Danny Amendola and model Olivia Culpo. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots player Danny Amendola and model Olivia Culpo. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
New England Patriots player Danny Amendola and model Olivia Culpo. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
25 / 40
Golden State Warriors player Zaza Pachulia and wife Tika. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors player Zaza Pachulia and wife Tika. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Golden State Warriors player Zaza Pachulia and wife Tika. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
26 / 40
Seattle Seahawks player Richard Sherman. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks player Richard Sherman. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Seattle Seahawks player Richard Sherman. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
27 / 40
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
28 / 40
Nashville Predators player P.K. Subban. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville Predators player P.K. Subban. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Nashville Predators player P.K. Subban. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
29 / 40
Actress Zosia Mamet. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Actress Zosia Mamet. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Actress Zosia Mamet. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
30 / 40
Actress Madison Pettis. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Actress Madison Pettis. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Actress Madison Pettis. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
31 / 40
Dallas Cowboys player Orlando Scandrick and Draya Michele. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys player Orlando Scandrick and Draya Michele. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Dallas Cowboys player Orlando Scandrick and Draya Michele. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
32 / 40
NFL former player Eddie George. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

NFL former player Eddie George. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
NFL former player Eddie George. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
33 / 40
Miami Dolphins player Michael Thomas. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins player Michael Thomas. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Miami Dolphins player Michael Thomas. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
34 / 40
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
35 / 40
Gymnast Aly Raisman. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Gymnast Aly Raisman. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Gymnast Aly Raisman. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
36 / 40
Snowboarder Shaun White. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Snowboarder Shaun White. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Snowboarder Shaun White. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
37 / 40
Former gymnast Nastia Liukin with fiance Matt Lombardi. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Former gymnast Nastia Liukin with fiance Matt Lombardi. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Former gymnast Nastia Liukin with fiance Matt Lombardi. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
38 / 40
Philadephia Eagles player Malcolm Jenkins with wife Morissa. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Philadephia Eagles player Malcolm Jenkins with wife Morissa. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Philadephia Eagles player Malcolm Jenkins with wife Morissa. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
39 / 40
Detroit Pistons player Andre Drummond. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Pistons player Andre Drummond. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Detroit Pistons player Andre Drummond. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi

Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi

Next Slideshows

Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi

Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi

Madonna attends the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi.

12 Jul 2017
Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.

10 Jul 2017
Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

06 Jul 2017
Chanel's Parisian dreams

Chanel's Parisian dreams

Karl Lagerfeld goes back to basics, presenting Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower inside the Grand Palais.

04 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast