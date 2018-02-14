Extreme winds in Pyeongchang
Staff from Gangneung Olympic Park struggle to walk during the wind, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Firefighters assess the damage to a food stall that was blown over by the wind, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley
Police officers face high winds as they try to secure equipment blown over at the Olympic Park, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Policemen assess the damage caused by strong winds at the Olympic Park, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley
Women react in wind as they pass by a damaged security checkpoint that was blown over by the wind, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Firefighters assess the damage to a food stall that was blown over by the wind, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains in the biathlon as the wind blows, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Firefighters remove the debris of a damaged food stall that was blown over by the wind, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Course workers are seen on the hill as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany arrives at the women's luge singles victory ceremony as the wind blows the hat of a hostess, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A ski gate is blown by the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A gatekeeper chases after his ski that is blown away by the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A view of Yongpyong Alpine Centre as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Ko Eun-jung of South Korea trains in the biathlon as the wind blows, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Windy conditions at the Phoenix Snow Park ahead of men's halfpipe qualifications, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Nathan Johnstone of Australia competes in men's halfpipe qualifications in strong wind, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Volunteers and gate keepers remove ski gates after the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Sofia Goggia of Italy leaves after the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The finish sign is taken down at the Alpine venue after the men's�downhill�was postponed due to strong winds, February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A gatekeeper protects himself against the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A steward stands in windy conditions as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Strong winds are seen before the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Aimee Fuller of Britain opens her arms to show how windy it is during women's slopestyle finals, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Wind at the snowboard venue during men's slopestyle qualifications, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Next Slideshows
India at Winter Olympics
Pictures of the Indian contingent from 2018 Winter Olympics.
Flying down the streets of Valparaiso, Chile
The Valparaiso mountain bike downhill race takes riders down the streets and over jumps in the city of Valparaiso, Chile.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2
Highlights from day two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 1
Highlights from day one of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
South African President Jacob Zuma resigns
Jacob Zuma resigned as President of South Africa, heeding orders by the ruling African National Congress to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in power.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5
Highlights from day five of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang
The impersonator, who later only identified himself as Howard, smiled and waved to crowds as the unified Korean hockey team played Japan.
Westminster Dog Show
Flynn the bichon frise fetches the 'Best in Show' prize at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Maha Shivaratri festival
Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated to honour Lord Shiva.
Carnival around the world
A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.