Wed Feb 14, 2018

Extreme winds in Pyeongchang

Staff from Gangneung Olympic Park struggle to walk during the wind, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Firefighters assess the damage to a food stall that was blown over by the wind, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Police officers face high winds as they try to secure equipment blown over at the Olympic Park, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Policemen assess the damage caused by strong winds at the Olympic Park, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Women react in wind as they pass by a damaged security checkpoint that was blown over by the wind, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Firefighters assess the damage to a food stall that was blown over by the wind, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains in the biathlon as the wind blows, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Firefighters remove the debris of a damaged food stall that was blown over by the wind, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Course workers are seen on the hill as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany arrives at the women's luge singles victory ceremony as the wind blows the hat of a hostess, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A ski gate is blown by the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
A gatekeeper chases after his ski that is blown away by the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
A view of Yongpyong Alpine Centre as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Ko Eun-jung of South Korea trains in the biathlon as the wind blows, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Windy conditions at the Phoenix Snow Park ahead of men's halfpipe qualifications, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Nathan Johnstone of Australia competes in men's halfpipe qualifications in strong wind, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Volunteers and gate keepers remove ski gates after the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Sofia Goggia of Italy leaves after the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
The finish sign is taken down at the Alpine venue after the men's�downhill�was postponed due to strong winds, February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
A gatekeeper protects himself against the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
A steward stands in windy conditions as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Strong winds are seen before the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Aimee Fuller of Britain opens her arms to show how windy it is during women's slopestyle finals, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Wind at the snowboard venue during men's slopestyle qualifications, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
