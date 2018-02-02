Father of victims lunges at Nassar
Randall Margraves (L) lunges at Larry Nassar (wearing orange), during victim statements of his sentencing in the Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Michigan. The enraged father of three daughters sexually abused by Nassar charged towards the...more
Randall Margraves was nearly within striking distance of Nassar before court guards tackled him roughly to the ground in front of his shocked daughters. The judge later accepted Margraves' account that he "lost control" of his emotions as he listened...more
The chaotic scene began after sisters Lauren and Madison Margraves (pictured speaking) had finished tearfully reading their victim statements on the second day of hearings at a court in Eaton County, much as nearly 200 women have done before them at...more
"I would ask you as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," he said to the judge, gesturing toward Nassar, who has already been sentenced to up to 175 years in prison at an earlier hearing after pleading...more
Margraves then bolted towards Nassar, seated in an orange jumpsuit behind a nearby table. His daughters' hands flew to their mouths, and one of Nassar's lawyers moved to shield his client. Gasps, cries and shouts filled the courtroom as Margraves was...more
"One minute!" he demanded repeatedly, his head pinned to the floor. As court officers pulled him from the room, he implored them, "What if this happened to you guys?" Some victims fled the room in tears. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Looking distressed, the lead prosecutor, Angela Povilaitis, turned to the victims and relatives in the courtroom and tried to restore calm, saying she did not want to see anyone else end up in handcuffs. "I understand Mr. Margraves' frustration but...more
Eaton County Sheriffs restrain Randall Margraves. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Eaton County Sheriffs restrain Randall Margraves. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
During the lunch break, a handcuffed Margraves was brought back in from a courthouse cell for the judge to decide whether to hold him in contempt. Accompanied by a lawyer, he said he did not know exactly what his daughters were going to say. "I got...more
The hearing resumed after a short break, with the judge addressing what she called a "scary" scene. "My heart started beating fast and my legs started shaking," Judge Janice Cunningham said. "We cannot react by using physical violence," she told the...more
Next Slideshows
Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Back to hockey's roots
In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for millions of players.
Best of Super Bowl halftimes
Memorable Super Bowl halftime performances.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.
Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.