FC Barcelona trains with refugee kids on Lesbos
Veteran player of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti trains refugee children during an event to honour the citizens of Lesbos for their contribution to the refugee crisis, organised by the Municipality of the island, the Barcelona Football Club Foundation...more
Veteran player of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti speaks with refugee children at the municipality-run camp of Kara Tepe. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A girl plays football during an event. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Refugee children play football. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Veteran of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti (C) poses for a picture with refugee children at the municipality-run camp of Kara Tepe. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Veteran player of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti trains refugee children. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A girl watches a friendly football match between Barcelona veterans and National Greek Team Veterans in Mytilene. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Barcelona FC veterans and National Greek Team Veterans are seen during a friendly football match. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Two boys watch a friendly football match between Barcelona veterans and National Greek Team Veterans. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Veteran player of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti trains refugee children. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Refugee children play music to veterans of FC Barcelona at the municipality-run camp of Kara Tepe. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Veterans of FC Barcelona visit the municipality-run camp of Kara Tepe. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
