FINA World Aquatics Championships
Siyi Xie of China competes in 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Yukiko Inui of Japan competes in the Women�s Solo Technical Final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Katie Ledecky of the U.S. competes in Women's 400m Freestyle final. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Giovanni Tocci of Italy competes in the 1m Springboard Men preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tom Daley of Britain (gold) poses with the medal for Men's 10m Platform awarding ceremony. REUTERS/David Balogh
\Katie Ledecky of the U.S. competes in the Women's 400m Freestyle final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Team China competes in the Synchro Mixed�Duet�Free Final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Evangelia Platanioti of Greece competes in the Synchro Solo Free Final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Adam Peaty of Great Britain competes in the Men's 100m Breaststroke preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Matthieu Rosset and Laura Marino of France (gold) pose with the medals at the Mixed Diving Team Event awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Benjamin Auffret of France competes in the Men's 10m Platform Semifinal. REUTERS/David Balogh
Team Kazakhstan competes in the synchro Women's Free�Combination Preliminary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Jiayu Xu of China competes in the Men's 100m Backstroke preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Maria Coburn and Alison Gibson of the U.S. competes in the Women's 3m Synchro Springboard Final. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Sho Sakai of Japan competes in the 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Team Mexico competes in the Women's Team Free Final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Yang Sun of China reacts after winning the Men's 400m Freestyle final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Yang Sun of China competes in the Men's 400m Freestyle preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Team U.S. competes in the Mixed�Duet�Free Final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Team Ukraine competes in the Women Team Free Preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Carolina Murillo Urrea of Colombia competes in the 10m Platform Women final. REUTERS/David Balogh
Guillaume Dutoit of Switzerland competes in the 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
James Connor of Australia competes in the 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/David Balogh
Team North Korea practice under coach supervision during the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Yukiko Inui and Mai Nakamura of Japan compete in the Women Duet Technical final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Melissa Wu of Australia competes in the Women's 10m Platform Semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Team Russia competes in the Women Team Technical Preliminary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Team Canada competes in the Women Team Technical Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Michelle Zimmer of Germany competes in the Solo Technical Women preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Aleisha Braven of New Zealand competes in the Women's Solo Free Preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Steele Johnson and Brandon Loschiavo of the U.S. compete in the 10m Platform Synchro Men preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia compete in the Women's 3m Synchro Springboard Final. REUTERS/David Balogh
Yukiko Inui of Japan competes in the Women's Solo Free Preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Alexandra Patskevich of Russia compete in the Women Duet Technical final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Melissa Wu and Domonic Bedggood of Australia compete in the Mixed 10m Synchro Platform Final . REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
