Fire in Mumbai's Kamala Mills
Fire rages at a multi-storey building in Mumbai, India, in this still image taken from a social media video, on December 29, 2017. Poonam Burde/via REUTERS
A general view of the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Debris falls from a building on fire in Mumbai, India, in this still image taken from a social media video, on December 29, 2017. Poonam Burde/via REUTERS
Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher after a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
A fire fighter rests amidst debris at a restaurant destroyed in a fire in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Friends of a victim killed in a fire at a restaurant wait at a hospital in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Fire fighters inspect the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A general view of the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Fire rages at a multi-storey building in Mumbai, India, in this still image taken from a social media video, on December 29, 2017. Aatif Sumar/via REUTERS
Fire rages at a multi-storey building in Mumbai, India, in this still image taken from a social media video, on December 29, 2017. Aatif Sumar/via REUTERS
A fireman sits on a fire engine as others try to douse a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Firemen try to douse a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Firemen try to douse a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Firemen inspect the debris after a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Flour war in Spain
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi.
Race on the beach
Scenes from the annual Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village in Ireland.
Rohingya refugees reach land
Exhausted Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar collapse on the beach after reaching Bangladeshi shores.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space this year.
MORE IN PICTURES
India this week
Photos depicting India from the last week of the year 2017.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Houston after Harvey
Months after the heaviest recorded rainfall in U.S. history, residents are still rebuilding their lives.
Deadly fire in the Bronx
Twelve people, including four children, are dead after the deadliest fire in New York City since 1990.
Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago
President Donald Trump and his family spend Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Conflict
Our top conflict photos from the past year.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.