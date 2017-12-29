Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 29, 2017 | 11:35am IST

Fire in Mumbai's Kamala Mills

Fire rages at a multi-storey building in Mumbai, India, in this still image taken from a social media video, on December 29, 2017. Poonam Burde/via REUTERS

Fire rages at a multi-storey building in Mumbai, India, in this still image taken from a social media video, on December 29, 2017. Poonam Burde/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
Fire rages at a multi-storey building in Mumbai, India, in this still image taken from a social media video, on December 29, 2017. Poonam Burde/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 15
A general view of the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A general view of the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
A general view of the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 15
Debris falls from a building on fire in Mumbai, India, in this still image taken from a social media video, on December 29, 2017. Poonam Burde/via REUTERS

Debris falls from a building on fire in Mumbai, India, in this still image taken from a social media video, on December 29, 2017. Poonam Burde/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
Debris falls from a building on fire in Mumbai, India, in this still image taken from a social media video, on December 29, 2017. Poonam Burde/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 15
Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher after a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher after a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher after a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 15
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 15
A fire fighter rests amidst debris at a restaurant destroyed in a fire in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A fire fighter rests amidst debris at a restaurant destroyed in a fire in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
A fire fighter rests amidst debris at a restaurant destroyed in a fire in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 15
Friends of a victim killed in a fire at a restaurant wait at a hospital in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friends of a victim killed in a fire at a restaurant wait at a hospital in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
Friends of a victim killed in a fire at a restaurant wait at a hospital in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 15
Fire fighters inspect the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Fire fighters inspect the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
Fire fighters inspect the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 15
A general view of the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A general view of the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
A general view of the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 15
Fire rages at a multi-storey building in Mumbai, India, in this still image taken from a social media video, on December 29, 2017. Aatif Sumar/via REUTERS

Fire rages at a multi-storey building in Mumbai, India, in this still image taken from a social media video, on December 29, 2017. Aatif Sumar/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
Fire rages at a multi-storey building in Mumbai, India, in this still image taken from a social media video, on December 29, 2017. Aatif Sumar/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 15
Fire rages at a multi-storey building in Mumbai, India, in this still image taken from a social media video, on December 29, 2017. Aatif Sumar/via REUTERS

Fire rages at a multi-storey building in Mumbai, India, in this still image taken from a social media video, on December 29, 2017. Aatif Sumar/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
Fire rages at a multi-storey building in Mumbai, India, in this still image taken from a social media video, on December 29, 2017. Aatif Sumar/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 15
A fireman sits on a fire engine as others try to douse a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A fireman sits on a fire engine as others try to douse a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
A fireman sits on a fire engine as others try to douse a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 15
Firemen try to douse a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Firemen try to douse a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
Firemen try to douse a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 15
Firemen try to douse a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Firemen try to douse a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
Firemen try to douse a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
14 / 15
Firemen inspect the debris after a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui

Firemen inspect the debris after a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
Firemen inspect the debris after a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Flour war in Spain

Flour war in Spain

Next Slideshows

Flour war in Spain

Flour war in Spain

Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi.

28 Dec 2017
Race on the beach

Race on the beach

Scenes from the annual Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village in Ireland.

28 Dec 2017
Rohingya refugees reach land

Rohingya refugees reach land

Exhausted Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar collapse on the beach after reaching Bangladeshi shores.

28 Dec 2017
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

27 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

Photos depicting India from the last week of the year 2017.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Houston after Harvey

Houston after Harvey

Months after the heaviest recorded rainfall in U.S. history, residents are still rebuilding their lives.

Deadly fire in the Bronx

Deadly fire in the Bronx

Twelve people, including four children, are dead after the deadliest fire in New York City since 1990.

Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago

Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump and his family spend Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Our top conflict photos from the past year.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast