Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 27, 2017 | 5:20am IST

Flashback: JFK assassination

President John F. Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally ride in a limousine moments before Kennedy was assassinated, in Dallas, Texas November 22, 1963. Walt Cisco/Dallas Morning News/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

President John F. Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally ride in a limousine moments before Kennedy was assassinated, in Dallas, Texas November 22, 1963. Walt Cisco/Dallas Morning News/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
President John F. Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally ride in a limousine moments before Kennedy was assassinated, in Dallas, Texas November 22, 1963. Walt Cisco/Dallas Morning News/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
1 / 22
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy walk down the steps of Air Force One as they arrive at Love Field in Dallas, Texas less than an hour before his assassination. JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton/File Photo via REUTERS

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy walk down the steps of Air Force One as they arrive at Love Field in Dallas, Texas less than an hour before his assassination. JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton/File Photo...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy walk down the steps of Air Force One as they arrive at Love Field in Dallas, Texas less than an hour before his assassination. JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
2 / 22
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy arrive at Love Field in Dallas, Texas less than an hour before his assassination, November 22, 1963. JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton/File Photo via REUTERS

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy arrive at Love Field in Dallas, Texas less than an hour before his assassination, November 22, 1963. JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton/File Photo via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy arrive at Love Field in Dallas, Texas less than an hour before his assassination, November 22, 1963. JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
3 / 22
President John F. Kennedy reaches out to the crowd gathered at the Hotel Texas Parking Lot Rally in Fort Worth, Texas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

President John F. Kennedy reaches out to the crowd gathered at the Hotel Texas Parking Lot Rally in Fort Worth, Texas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2013
President John F. Kennedy reaches out to the crowd gathered at the Hotel Texas Parking Lot Rally in Fort Worth, Texas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
Close
4 / 22
Television footage of President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy are shown in the presidential limousine in the moments before Kennedy was assassinated, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/File Photo

Television footage of President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy are shown in the presidential limousine in the moments before Kennedy was assassinated, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
Television footage of President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy are shown in the presidential limousine in the moments before Kennedy was assassinated, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/File Photo
Close
5 / 22
The motorcade carrying President John F. Kennedy rolls through the streets of Dallas, Texas minutes before his assassination. JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton/File Photo via REUTERS

The motorcade carrying President John F. Kennedy rolls through the streets of Dallas, Texas minutes before his assassination. JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton/File Photo via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
The motorcade carrying President John F. Kennedy rolls through the streets of Dallas, Texas minutes before his assassination. JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
6 / 22
President John F. Kennedy (C), first lady Jacqueline Kennedy (R) and Texas Governor John Connally (L) and his wife are pictured riding in the presidential motorcade moments before Kennedy was shot. REUTERS/Victor Hugo King/Library of Congress/Handout

President John F. Kennedy (C), first lady Jacqueline Kennedy (R) and Texas Governor John Connally (L) and his wife are pictured riding in the presidential motorcade moments before Kennedy was shot. REUTERS/Victor Hugo King/Library of Congress/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2013
President John F. Kennedy (C), first lady Jacqueline Kennedy (R) and Texas Governor John Connally (L) and his wife are pictured riding in the presidential motorcade moments before Kennedy was shot. REUTERS/Victor Hugo King/Library of Congress/Handout
Close
7 / 22
Bill and Gayle Newman, civilian eyewitnesses to the assassination, cover their children as CBS News photographer Tom Craven (C) and White House photographer Tom Atkins (R) take pictures in Dealey Plaza after shots were fired. Cecil W. Stoughton/White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

Bill and Gayle Newman, civilian eyewitnesses to the assassination, cover their children as CBS News photographer Tom Craven (C) and White House photographer Tom Atkins (R) take pictures in Dealey Plaza after shots were fired. Cecil W. Stoughton/White...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
Bill and Gayle Newman, civilian eyewitnesses to the assassination, cover their children as CBS News photographer Tom Craven (C) and White House photographer Tom Atkins (R) take pictures in Dealey Plaza after shots were fired. Cecil W. Stoughton/White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
8 / 22
Secret Service agents and local police examine the presidential limousine as it sits parked at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas under a sign reading "Ambulances Only" as President John F. Kennedy is treated inside the hospital. JFK Library/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

Secret Service agents and local police examine the presidential limousine as it sits parked at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas under a sign reading "Ambulances Only" as President John F. Kennedy is treated inside the hospital. JFK...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
Secret Service agents and local police examine the presidential limousine as it sits parked at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas under a sign reading "Ambulances Only" as President John F. Kennedy is treated inside the hospital. JFK Library/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
9 / 22
Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson (C) takes the presidential oath of office from Judge Sarah T. Hughes (2nd from L) as Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy (2nd from R) stands at his side aboard Air Force just two hours after Kennedy was shot. JFK Library/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/File Photo via REUTERS

Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson (C) takes the presidential oath of office from Judge Sarah T. Hughes (2nd from L) as Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy (2nd from R) stands at his side aboard Air Force just two hours after Kennedy was shot. JFK...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson (C) takes the presidential oath of office from Judge Sarah T. Hughes (2nd from L) as Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy (2nd from R) stands at his side aboard Air Force just two hours after Kennedy was shot. JFK Library/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
10 / 22
The casket of President John F. Kennedy is loaded aboard Air Force One. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

The casket of President John F. Kennedy is loaded aboard Air Force One. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2013
The casket of President John F. Kennedy is loaded aboard Air Force One. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
Close
11 / 22
Cars travel on the road past The Texas School Book Depository in Dealey Plaza. Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

Cars travel on the road past The Texas School Book Depository in Dealey Plaza. Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
Cars travel on the road past The Texas School Book Depository in Dealey Plaza. Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
12 / 22
First lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, and his brother U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, walk into the White House grand foyer behind his casket upon its return from Dallas to Washington in the early morning hours of November 23, 1963. JFK Library/The White House/Robert Knudsen/File Photo via REUTERS

First lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, and his brother U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, walk into the White House grand foyer behind his casket upon its return from Dallas to Washington in the early morning hours of November 23, 1963. JFK...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
First lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, and his brother U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, walk into the White House grand foyer behind his casket upon its return from Dallas to Washington in the early morning hours of November 23, 1963. JFK Library/The White House/Robert Knudsen/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
13 / 22
The casket of President John F. Kennedy is pictured during his funeral procession from the White House to the Capitol, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/U.S. Army Signal Corps/The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library/Handout

The casket of President John F. Kennedy is pictured during his funeral procession from the White House to the Capitol, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/U.S. Army Signal Corps/The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2013
The casket of President John F. Kennedy is pictured during his funeral procession from the White House to the Capitol, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/U.S. Army Signal Corps/The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library/Handout
Close
14 / 22
President John F. Kennedy's flag-draped casket departs the White House during the procession to his state funeral along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, November 24, 1963. The General Lafayette Statue and the Federal Circuit Library are seen on the right at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Place. REUTERS/Cecil W. Stoughton/White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum/Handout

President John F. Kennedy's flag-draped casket departs the White House during the procession to his state funeral along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, November 24, 1963. The General Lafayette Statue and the Federal Circuit Library are seen on the...more

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2013
President John F. Kennedy's flag-draped casket departs the White House during the procession to his state funeral along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, November 24, 1963. The General Lafayette Statue and the Federal Circuit Library are seen on the right at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Place. REUTERS/Cecil W. Stoughton/White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum/Handout
Close
15 / 22
Family members of President John F. Kennedy, including his brother Robert F. Kennedy (2ndL), sister Patricia Kennedy Lawford (3rdL), daughter Caroline Kennedy, former first Lady Jacqueline Kennedy (2ndR) and son John F. Kennedy, Jr., depart the funeral ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/The White House/Abbie Rowe/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library/Handout

Family members of President John F. Kennedy, including his brother Robert F. Kennedy (2ndL), sister Patricia Kennedy Lawford (3rdL), daughter Caroline Kennedy, former first Lady Jacqueline Kennedy (2ndR) and son John F. Kennedy, Jr., depart the...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2013
Family members of President John F. Kennedy, including his brother Robert F. Kennedy (2ndL), sister Patricia Kennedy Lawford (3rdL), daughter Caroline Kennedy, former first Lady Jacqueline Kennedy (2ndR) and son John F. Kennedy, Jr., depart the funeral ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/The White House/Abbie Rowe/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library/Handout
Close
16 / 22
Lee Harvey Oswald, accused of assassinating President John F. Kennedy, is pictured holding a rifle in this undated Dallas Police Department Archive image. This photo, described as showing Oswald "holding a rifle in one hand and Communist newspapers in the other" in the backyard of 214 W. Neely Street, is believed to have been taken by his wife Marina Oswald in 1963. Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout/File photo via REUTERS

Lee Harvey Oswald, accused of assassinating President John F. Kennedy, is pictured holding a rifle in this undated Dallas Police Department Archive image. This photo, described as showing Oswald "holding a rifle in one hand and Communist newspapers...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
Lee Harvey Oswald, accused of assassinating President John F. Kennedy, is pictured holding a rifle in this undated Dallas Police Department Archive image. This photo, described as showing Oswald "holding a rifle in one hand and Communist newspapers in the other" in the backyard of 214 W. Neely Street, is believed to have been taken by his wife Marina Oswald in 1963. Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout/File photo via REUTERS
Close
17 / 22
The former residence of Lee Harvey Oswald at 214 West Neely Street is seen in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout

The former residence of Lee Harvey Oswald at 214 West Neely Street is seen in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2013
The former residence of Lee Harvey Oswald at 214 West Neely Street is seen in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout
Close
18 / 22
A Dallas Police Department vehicle is seen parked in the 400 block of 10th Street (10th Street and Patton Avenue) in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. According to federal government investigations, Dallas police officer J. D. Tippit was shot and killed by Lee Harvey Oswald at this spot after Tippit stopped Oswald for questioning shortly after the shooting of President John F. Kennedy. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout

A Dallas Police Department vehicle is seen parked in the 400 block of 10th Street (10th Street and Patton Avenue) in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. According to federal government investigations, Dallas police officer J. D. Tippit was shot and...more

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2013
A Dallas Police Department vehicle is seen parked in the 400 block of 10th Street (10th Street and Patton Avenue) in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. According to federal government investigations, Dallas police officer J. D. Tippit was shot and killed by Lee Harvey Oswald at this spot after Tippit stopped Oswald for questioning shortly after the shooting of President John F. Kennedy. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout
Close
19 / 22
An unidentified uniformed police officer is seen pointing at a seat in the Texas Theatre in this undated picture. The image states in its caption "unknown officer pointing to the seat where Oswald sat" when he was arrested. Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

An unidentified uniformed police officer is seen pointing at a seat in the Texas Theatre in this undated picture. The image states in its caption "unknown officer pointing to the seat where Oswald sat" when he was arrested. Dallas Police...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
An unidentified uniformed police officer is seen pointing at a seat in the Texas Theatre in this undated picture. The image states in its caption "unknown officer pointing to the seat where Oswald sat" when he was arrested. Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
20 / 22
Lee Harvey Oswald is pictured with Dallas police Sgt. Warren (R) and a fellow officer. Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

Lee Harvey Oswald is pictured with Dallas police Sgt. Warren (R) and a fellow officer. Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
Lee Harvey Oswald is pictured with Dallas police Sgt. Warren (R) and a fellow officer. Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
21 / 22
President John F. Kennedy in an undated photograph. JFK Presidential Library and Museum/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

President John F. Kennedy in an undated photograph. JFK Presidential Library and Museum/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
President John F. Kennedy in an undated photograph. JFK Presidential Library and Museum/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Next Slideshows

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Kenyan opposition supporters clash with police in pockets of the country, seeking to derail an election re-run.

27 Oct 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

27 Oct 2017
Marawi all but destroyed

Marawi all but destroyed

With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a...

26 Oct 2017
Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show

Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show

Forward-looking vehicle concepts and designs from the Tokyo Motor Show.

26 Oct 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

London Comic Con

London Comic Con

Attendees dress up for London Comic Con.

When Hurricane Sandy struck

When Hurricane Sandy struck

Five years have passed since Hurricane Sandy devastated the northeast.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

Tension high after Kenya's election re-run

Tension high after Kenya's election re-run

Clashes continue in the west of the country following Thursday's disputed vote.

Catalonia declares independence

Catalonia declares independence

Catalonia's parliament declares independence from Spain in defiance of the Madrid government.

Royal cremation for Thai king

Royal cremation for Thai king

King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, is cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.

In the ruins of Marawi

In the ruins of Marawi

With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast