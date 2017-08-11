Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer watches as two men who stated they are from Haiti cross the US-Canada border into Canada from Roxham Road in Champlain, New York. Once in Canada, they are detained and held for questioning and security...more

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer watches as two men who stated they are from Haiti cross the US-Canada border into Canada from Roxham Road in Champlain, New York. Once in Canada, they are detained and held for questioning and security screening before being allowed to file refugee claims. However, time spent in the United States may put them at a disadvantage. Canada is on track this year to have the most asylum claims in almost a decade, according to government figures. The high numbers have made for worsening delays that leave people in limbo. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

