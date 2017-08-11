Edition:
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

A family that stated they are from Haiti walk to the US-Canada border to cross into Canada from Champlain, New York. Hundreds of Haitians have crossed into Quebec in recent weeks, spurred partly by false accounts of asylum seekers being able to immediately obtain residency after entering Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer watches as two men who stated they are from Haiti cross the US-Canada border into Canada from Roxham Road in Champlain, New York. Once in Canada, they are detained and held for questioning and security screening before being allowed to file refugee claims. However, time spent in the United States may put them at a disadvantage. Canada is on track this year to have the most asylum claims in almost a decade, according to government figures. The high numbers have made for worsening delays that leave people in limbo. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A woman who stated she is from Haiti is patted down by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after crossing the US-Canada border from Champlain, New York into Lacolle. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A young boy waits with his father after crossing the US-Canada border from Champlain, New York into Lacolle. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A man's suit hangs off a street marker as a cab with asylum seekers pulls up at the US-Canada border in Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A family that stated they are from Haiti waits to enter into Canada from Roxham Road in Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Two-year-old Evanston, whose family stated they are from Haiti, waits to enter into Canada from Roxham Road in Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A group of asylum seekers walk down the street as they are escorted from their tent encampment to be processed at Canada Border Services in Lacolle. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer watches as a family that stated they are from Haiti arrive to cross the US-Canada border into Canada from Roxham Road in Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Two taxis pull up to drop off asylum seekers looking to cross into Canada at the US-Canada border in Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A family that stated they are from Haiti walk to the US-Canada border to cross into Canada from Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Canada Border Service agents help a woman who appeared to have fallen as she was walking to be processed at the Canada Border Services in Lacolle. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A Haitian refugee sticks his head out of the window from a tent set up from Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A refugee rests in tents set up by the Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A group of asylum seekers stand in their tent encampment in Lacolle. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A family who identified themselves as from Haiti are confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer as they try to enter into Canada from Roxham Road in Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces rest after erecting tents to house asylum seekers at the Canada-United States border in Lacolle, Quebec. Canada has deployed soldiers to erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing from New York state. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
A young girl whose family identified themselves as from Syria gathers her belongings at the US-Canada border in Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
A young refugee from Angola (L) searches with a friend for his father at Olympic stadium, one of the temporary centers housing new asylum seekers entering into Canada in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer announces to a group of asylum seekers that identified themselves as from Haiti, that they will be crossing illegally into Canada as they wait in line to to enter at the US-Canada border in Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
A refugee loads his luggage into one of three containers at the Canadian Border Services Agency building, where they process refugee claims, in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
A family claiming to be from Haiti drag their luggage over the U.S.-Canada border into Canada from Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
A refugee family claiming to be from Haiti take their luggage from their taxi as they arrive at the US-Canada border on Roxham Road in Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
Three families that claimed to be from Burundi walk down Roxham Road to cross into Quebec at the US-Canada border in Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
A family claiming to be from Haiti is confronted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers as they cross the U.S.-Canada border into Canada from Champlain, New York. Nearly 30 people walked across the border between Quebec and upstate New York in a short period of time on Thursday morning, according to a Reuters eyewitness. The group was made up of people from Haiti, Burundi and Syria. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
Raed Alakhras from Syria arrives on Roxham Road by taxi with his family to cross the US-Canada border into Canada from Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
A family claiming to be from Haiti is confronted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers as they cross the US-Canada border into Canada from Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
Three families claiming to be from Burundi wait to be processed after crossing the US-Canada border into Quebec from Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
Refugees claiming to be from Haiti take their luggage from their taxi as they arrive at the US-Canada border on Roxham Road in Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
Women claiming to be from Burundi cross the US-Canada border into Quebec from Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
A family who identified themselves as from Haiti are confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer as they try to enter into Canada from Roxham Road in Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Refugees wait as they are boarded on a bus by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) after crossing the U.S.-Canada border on Roxham Road in Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
A security guard speaks to a group of men at the Olympic Stadium. New arrivals are being housed at 10 sites across Montreal, including the city's Olympic Stadium. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
A group of Haitian asylum seekers sit with shopping bags outside the Olympic Stadium. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
A family gets out of a taxi at Olympic Stadium, which is being used as temporary housing for asylum seekers. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
