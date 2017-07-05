Flooding in China
A man sits in the attic of his flooded house after a flood in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers row as they transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Students are transferred by a forklift through a flooded area at a college in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
People spend time at a flooded bank of the Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. Torrential rain lashed parts of central and south, with floods forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes. REUTERS/Stringer
Students are transferred by a forklift through a flooded area at a college in Guilin, Guangxi province.
Paramilitary policemen sweep a flooded street in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers pile up sandbags to block flood waters at a flooded village in Yiyang, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer
Health workers spray disinfectant along the bank of Rong River after a flood in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. China Daily via REUTERS
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch the rising water level of the Li River during a flood in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. REUTERS/Stringer
A damaged car is seen under a bridge after a flood in Quanzhou County, in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
A man makes his way with a wooden boat through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Pedestrians and vehicles cross a flooded street during heavy rain in Changsha, Hunan province. CNS/Yang Huafeng via REUTERS
Rescuers evacuate people during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
People make their way with boats through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers evacuate people by boat during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Endgame in Mosul
Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.
Closing in on Raqqa
Inside the U.S.-backed assault to capture the Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.
A day at vintage baseball
The New Hampshire Granites and the Providence Grays played a pair of vintage baseball games on the parade ground of the Civil War-era fort on George's Island in...
MORE IN PICTURES
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.