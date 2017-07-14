Floods in Assam
Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in Assam, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A herd of elephants cross a road that passes through the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A boy rows a makeshift raft outside his submerged house in the flood-affected Kuthori village near Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district, in Assam, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam, July 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district, in Assam, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
School children and women are transported in a boat to a safer place in a flooded wetland at Balimukh village in Morigaon district, in Assam, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
