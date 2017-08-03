Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 3, 2017 | 10:55am IST

Floods in India

People wait to receive relief supplies on a bridge at a flooded village in Howrah district, West Bengal, August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People wait to receive relief supplies on a bridge at a flooded village in Howrah district, West Bengal, August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
People wait to receive relief supplies on a bridge at a flooded village in Howrah district, West Bengal, August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
1 / 36
Boys row a makeshift raft at a flooded village in Howrah district, West Bengal, August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Boys row a makeshift raft at a flooded village in Howrah district, West Bengal, August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Boys row a makeshift raft at a flooded village in Howrah district, West Bengal, August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
2 / 36
A policeman distributes food at a flood relief camp, at a village in Howrah district, West Bengal, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A policeman distributes food at a flood relief camp, at a village in Howrah district, West Bengal, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A policeman distributes food at a flood relief camp, at a village in Howrah district, West Bengal, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
3 / 36
People stand on the balcony of a building at a flooded residential colony in Ahmedabad, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People stand on the balcony of a building at a flooded residential colony in Ahmedabad, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
People stand on the balcony of a building at a flooded residential colony in Ahmedabad, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
4 / 36
A municipal worker fumigates a flooded alley to prevent the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases, at a residential colony in Ahmedabad, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A municipal worker fumigates a flooded alley to prevent the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases, at a residential colony in Ahmedabad, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A municipal worker fumigates a flooded alley to prevent the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases, at a residential colony in Ahmedabad, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
5 / 36
People queue to collect drinking water from a municipal tanker at a flooded residential colony in Ahmedabad, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People queue to collect drinking water from a municipal tanker at a flooded residential colony in Ahmedabad, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
People queue to collect drinking water from a municipal tanker at a flooded residential colony in Ahmedabad, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
6 / 36
People eat inside a flood relief camp on an island in Howrah district, West Bengal, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People eat inside a flood relief camp on an island in Howrah district, West Bengal, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
People eat inside a flood relief camp on an island in Howrah district, West Bengal, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
7 / 36
People try to push an auto-rickshaw stuck on a road damaged by flood water at a village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People try to push an auto-rickshaw stuck on a road damaged by flood water at a village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
People try to push an auto-rickshaw stuck on a road damaged by flood water at a village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
8 / 36
A fireman cuts a log of a fallen tree on a road after heavy rains and strong winds in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A fireman cuts a log of a fallen tree on a road after heavy rains and strong winds in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A fireman cuts a log of a fallen tree on a road after heavy rains and strong winds in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
9 / 36
A man uses a makeshift raft to move out of a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man uses a makeshift raft to move out of a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A man uses a makeshift raft to move out of a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
10 / 36
Fire officials evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Fire officials evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Fire officials evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
11 / 36
Fire officials and rescuers evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Fire officials and rescuers evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Fire officials and rescuers evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
12 / 36
People carry packets of snacks after receiving them from civil defence volunteers in a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People carry packets of snacks after receiving them from civil defence volunteers in a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
People carry packets of snacks after receiving them from civil defence volunteers in a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
13 / 36
People use a boat as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People use a boat as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
People use a boat as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
14 / 36
People use boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People use boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
People use boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
15 / 36
People paddle their boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People paddle their boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
People paddle their boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
16 / 36
People stand on the promenade along the flooded Sabarmati river after heavy rain in Ahmedabad, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People stand on the promenade along the flooded Sabarmati river after heavy rain in Ahmedabad, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People stand on the promenade along the flooded Sabarmati river after heavy rain in Ahmedabad, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
17 / 36
A woman wades through a road flooded by heavy rain in Ahmedabad, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman wades through a road flooded by heavy rain in Ahmedabad, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A woman wades through a road flooded by heavy rain in Ahmedabad, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
18 / 36
A man drives through a flooded road with his child after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man drives through a flooded road with his child after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A man drives through a flooded road with his child after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
19 / 36
A man sits on a car after his vehicle got stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man sits on a car after his vehicle got stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A man sits on a car after his vehicle got stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
20 / 36
People carrying umbrellas cross a flooded street as it rains in Mumbai July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People carrying umbrellas cross a flooded street as it rains in Mumbai July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
People carrying umbrellas cross a flooded street as it rains in Mumbai July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
21 / 36
Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
22 / 36
Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in the northeastern state of Assam July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in the northeastern state of Assam July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in the northeastern state of Assam July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
23 / 36
One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
24 / 36
A boy rows a makeshift raft outside his submerged house in the flood-affected Kuthori village near Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A boy rows a makeshift raft outside his submerged house in the flood-affected Kuthori village near Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A boy rows a makeshift raft outside his submerged house in the flood-affected Kuthori village near Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
25 / 36
A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
26 / 36
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
27 / 36
A man drags his motorcycle through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man drags his motorcycle through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A man drags his motorcycle through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
28 / 36
Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam, July 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam, July 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam, July 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
29 / 36
A municipal worker sits on the cover of a manhole after uncovering it on a flooded street after heavy rains in Kolkata, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A municipal worker sits on the cover of a manhole after uncovering it on a flooded street after heavy rains in Kolkata, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A municipal worker sits on the cover of a manhole after uncovering it on a flooded street after heavy rains in Kolkata, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
30 / 36
A man rides a motorcycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A man rides a motorcycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A man rides a motorcycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
31 / 36
A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded road during heavy rain in Guwahati, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded road during heavy rain in Guwahati, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded road during heavy rain in Guwahati, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
32 / 36
A boy rows a boat past a submerged hut in a flooded field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A boy rows a boat past a submerged hut in a flooded field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
A boy rows a boat past a submerged hut in a flooded field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
33 / 36
People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
34 / 36
A man transports his daughter on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirt of Agartala, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A man transports his daughter on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirt of Agartala, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
A man transports his daughter on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirt of Agartala, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
35 / 36
A man carries a woman as he wades through a flooded street after incessant rains in Srinagar April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man carries a woman as he wades through a flooded street after incessant rains in Srinagar April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
A man carries a woman as he wades through a flooded street after incessant rains in Srinagar April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army

Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army

Next Slideshows

Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army

Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army

Hezbollah captures most of a mountainous area straddling the Syria-Lebanon border in a joint offensive with the Syrian army to drive Nusra Front militants from...

03 Aug 2017
Playing underwater in Croatia

Playing underwater in Croatia

Under the sea at the Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia.

02 Aug 2017
Women's-only motorcycle rally

Women's-only motorcycle rally

Women riders gather for the women's-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg near Berlin, Germany.

02 Aug 2017
A flurry of flamingos

A flurry of flamingos

Around 600 flamingo chicks are tagged, measured and placed in a lagoon by volunteers at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain.

01 Aug 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast