Floods in India
People wait to receive relief supplies on a bridge at a flooded village in Howrah district, West Bengal, August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Boys row a makeshift raft at a flooded village in Howrah district, West Bengal, August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A policeman distributes food at a flood relief camp, at a village in Howrah district, West Bengal, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People stand on the balcony of a building at a flooded residential colony in Ahmedabad, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A municipal worker fumigates a flooded alley to prevent the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases, at a residential colony in Ahmedabad, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People queue to collect drinking water from a municipal tanker at a flooded residential colony in Ahmedabad, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People eat inside a flood relief camp on an island in Howrah district, West Bengal, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People try to push an auto-rickshaw stuck on a road damaged by flood water at a village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A fireman cuts a log of a fallen tree on a road after heavy rains and strong winds in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man uses a makeshift raft to move out of a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Fire officials evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Fire officials and rescuers evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People carry packets of snacks after receiving them from civil defence volunteers in a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People use a boat as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People use boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People paddle their boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People stand on the promenade along the flooded Sabarmati river after heavy rain in Ahmedabad, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman wades through a road flooded by heavy rain in Ahmedabad, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man drives through a flooded road with his child after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man sits on a car after his vehicle got stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People carrying umbrellas cross a flooded street as it rains in Mumbai July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in the northeastern state of Assam July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A boy rows a makeshift raft outside his submerged house in the flood-affected Kuthori village near Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A man drags his motorcycle through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam, July 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A municipal worker sits on the cover of a manhole after uncovering it on a flooded street after heavy rains in Kolkata, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man rides a motorcycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded road during heavy rain in Guwahati, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A boy rows a boat past a submerged hut in a flooded field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A man transports his daughter on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirt of Agartala, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man carries a woman as he wades through a flooded street after incessant rains in Srinagar April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
