Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 22, 2018 | 12:25am IST

Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push

Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 34
A weeping high school student is comforted during a protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A weeping high school student is comforted during a protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A weeping high school student is comforted during a protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 34
Tyra Hemans, a senior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High School, holds a photo of her friend Joaquin Oliver, who died during last week's mass shooting on her campus, as she and other MSD students speak with the leadership of the Florida Senate, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Tyra Hemans, a senior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High School, holds a photo of her friend Joaquin Oliver, who died during last week's mass shooting on her campus, as she and other MSD students speak with the leadership of the Florida Senate,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Tyra Hemans, a senior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High School, holds a photo of her friend Joaquin Oliver, who died during last week's mass shooting on her campus, as she and other MSD students speak with the leadership of the Florida Senate, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Close
3 / 34
Students from Western High School carrying placards, take part in a protest in support of the gun control, following a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Davie, Florida, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Students from Western High School carrying placards, take part in a protest in support of the gun control, following a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Davie, Florida, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Students from Western High School carrying placards, take part in a protest in support of the gun control, following a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Davie, Florida, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 34
Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 34
Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 34
Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 34
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School walk to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a protest to show support, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Students from West Boca Raton Community High School walk to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a protest to show support, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School walk to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a protest to show support, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 34
Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 34
After walking out of class with hundreds of her fellow students at Walt Whitman High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, Gwen Parks holds up her hands during a protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

After walking out of class with hundreds of her fellow students at Walt Whitman High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, Gwen Parks holds up her hands during a protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, U.S., February...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
After walking out of class with hundreds of her fellow students at Walt Whitman High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, Gwen Parks holds up her hands during a protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 34
Students who walked out of their classes at Montgomery County, Maryland schools, protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Students who walked out of their classes at Montgomery County, Maryland schools, protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Students who walked out of their classes at Montgomery County, Maryland schools, protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 34
Tyra Hemans, a senior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks with Florida Rep. Wengay "Newt" Newton, (D-St. Petersburg), during a meeting at Leon High School after the students arrived in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Tyra Hemans, a senior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks with Florida Rep. Wengay "Newt" Newton, (D-St. Petersburg), during a meeting at Leon High School after the students arrived in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018....more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Tyra Hemans, a senior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks with Florida Rep. Wengay "Newt" Newton, (D-St. Petersburg), during a meeting at Leon High School after the students arrived in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Close
12 / 34
Sen. Bobby Powell, D-Riviera Beach, looks on his computer at gun control bills moving through the Senate as he talks with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those that support their cause, following last week's mass shooting on their campus, in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Sen. Bobby Powell, D-Riviera Beach, looks on his computer at gun control bills moving through the Senate as he talks with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those that support their cause, following last week's mass shooting on...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Sen. Bobby Powell, D-Riviera Beach, looks on his computer at gun control bills moving through the Senate as he talks with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those that support their cause, following last week's mass shooting on their campus, in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Close
13 / 34
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School walk by a sign in the Senate office building on the way to speak with Florida state legislators, following last week's mass shooting on their campus, in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School walk by a sign in the Senate office building on the way to speak with Florida state legislators, following last week's mass shooting on their campus, in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018....more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School walk by a sign in the Senate office building on the way to speak with Florida state legislators, following last week's mass shooting on their campus, in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Close
14 / 34
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
15 / 34
One of the busses carrying students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School arrive at Leon High School, prior to their meetings the next day with Florida state legislators, following last week's mass shooting on their campus, in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

One of the busses carrying students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School arrive at Leon High School, prior to their meetings the next day with Florida state legislators, following last week's mass shooting on their campus, in Tallahassee,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
One of the busses carrying students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School arrive at Leon High School, prior to their meetings the next day with Florida state legislators, following last week's mass shooting on their campus, in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Close
16 / 34
A student holds a sign noting the use of the AR-15 automatic rifle in multiple mass killings, after a demonstration calling for safer gun laws outside the North Carolina State Capitol building six days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Raleigh, North Carolina, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A student holds a sign noting the use of the AR-15 automatic rifle in multiple mass killings, after a demonstration calling for safer gun laws outside the North Carolina State Capitol building six days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A student holds a sign noting the use of the AR-15 automatic rifle in multiple mass killings, after a demonstration calling for safer gun laws outside the North Carolina State Capitol building six days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Raleigh, North Carolina, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
17 / 34
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are welcomed as they arrive at Leon High School, prior to their meetings the next day with Florida state legislators, following last week's mass shooting on their campus, in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are welcomed as they arrive at Leon High School, prior to their meetings the next day with Florida state legislators, following last week's mass shooting on their campus, in Tallahassee, Florida,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are welcomed as they arrive at Leon High School, prior to their meetings the next day with Florida state legislators, following last week's mass shooting on their campus, in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Close
18 / 34
Tyra Hemans, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Tyra Hemans, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Tyra Hemans, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
19 / 34
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react as they watch the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote on February 20, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react as they watch the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react as they watch the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote on February 20, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Close
20 / 34
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
21 / 34
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react after the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote on February 20, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react after the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote on...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react after the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote on February 20, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Close
22 / 34
Demonstrators lay on the ground at a rally for gun control outside of the White House in Washington, DC, February 19, 2018 in this still image from video. REUTERS TV/ via REUTERS

Demonstrators lay on the ground at a rally for gun control outside of the White House in Washington, DC, February 19, 2018 in this still image from video. REUTERS TV/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Demonstrators lay on the ground at a rally for gun control outside of the White House in Washington, DC, February 19, 2018 in this still image from video. REUTERS TV/ via REUTERS
Close
23 / 34
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School carry a placard as they walk to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a protest to show support, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Students from West Boca Raton Community High School carry a placard as they walk to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a protest to show support, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School carry a placard as they walk to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a protest to show support, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
24 / 34
Sheryl Acquaroli, (L), and Ashley Santoro, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School react as they watch the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote on February 20, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Sheryl Acquaroli, (L), and Ashley Santoro, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School react as they watch the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Sheryl Acquaroli, (L), and Ashley Santoro, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School react as they watch the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote on February 20, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Close
25 / 34
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student leaders Cameron Kasky and Jaclyn Corin speak to the crowd prior to boarding buses travelling to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student leaders Cameron Kasky and Jaclyn Corin speak to the crowd prior to boarding buses travelling to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student leaders Cameron Kasky and Jaclyn Corin speak to the crowd prior to boarding buses travelling to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
26 / 34
Candace Taylor (C), a student from West Boca Raton Community High School grieves with schoolmates, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a protest to show support, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Candace Taylor (C), a student from West Boca Raton Community High School grieves with schoolmates, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a protest to show support, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018....more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Candace Taylor (C), a student from West Boca Raton Community High School grieves with schoolmates, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a protest to show support, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
27 / 34
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School walk on the street as they arrive to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a sympathy protest, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Students from West Boca Raton Community High School walk on the street as they arrive to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a sympathy protest, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School walk on the street as they arrive to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a sympathy protest, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
28 / 34
Barb Ramaley (R), a school crossing guard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Jane Irish embrace during a student protest, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Barb Ramaley (R), a school crossing guard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Jane Irish embrace during a student protest, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Barb Ramaley (R), a school crossing guard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Jane Irish embrace during a student protest, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
29 / 34
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School try to grab a bottle of water during a protest to show support for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Students from West Boca Raton Community High School try to grab a bottle of water during a protest to show support for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School try to grab a bottle of water during a protest to show support for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
30 / 34
A high school student places a candle representing one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School outside the North Carolina State Capitol building during a demonstration calling for safer gun laws, in Raleigh, North Carolina, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A high school student places a candle representing one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School outside the North Carolina State Capitol building during a demonstration calling for safer gun laws, in Raleigh, North...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A high school student places a candle representing one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School outside the North Carolina State Capitol building during a demonstration calling for safer gun laws, in Raleigh, North Carolina, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
31 / 34
A student holds a sign addressing the National Rifle Association during a demonstration calling for safer gun laws outside the North Carolina State Capitol building six days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Raleigh, North Carolina, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A student holds a sign addressing the National Rifle Association during a demonstration calling for safer gun laws outside the North Carolina State Capitol building six days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Raleigh,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A student holds a sign addressing the National Rifle Association during a demonstration calling for safer gun laws outside the North Carolina State Capitol building six days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Raleigh, North Carolina, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
32 / 34
High school students observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a demonstration calling for safer gun laws outside the North Carolina State Capitol building in Raleigh, North Carolina, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

High school students observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a demonstration calling for safer gun laws outside the North Carolina State Capitol building in Raleigh, North...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
High school students observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a demonstration calling for safer gun laws outside the North Carolina State Capitol building in Raleigh, North Carolina, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
33 / 34
Cameron Kasky, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks to protesters at a Call To Action Against Gun Violence rally by the Interfaith Justice League and others in Delray Beach, Florida, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Cameron Kasky, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks to protesters at a Call To Action Against Gun Violence rally by the Interfaith Justice League and others in Delray Beach, Florida, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Cameron Kasky, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks to protesters at a Call To Action Against Gun Violence rally by the Interfaith Justice League and others in Delray Beach, Florida, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Next Slideshows

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.

21 Feb 2018
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

21 Feb 2018
Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

(Warning: graphic content) Pro-government forces pounded the rebel-held district of eastern Ghouta outside Damascus, in a surge of violence that a war monitor...

21 Feb 2018
The Trudeaus visit India

The Trudeaus visit India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on a week-long visit to India.

21 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Brit Awards red carpet

Brit Awards red carpet

Style on the Brit Awards arrivals carpet in London.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12

Highlights from day twelve of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Kenya elephants on the move

Kenya elephants on the move

Kenya Wildlife Service rangers move an elephant during a translocation exercise in Kenya.

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

(Warning: graphic content) Pro-government forces pounded the rebel-held district of eastern Ghouta outside Damascus, in a surge of violence that a war monitor said had killed at least 250 people since Sunday night.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The Trudeaus visit India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on a week-long visit to India.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast