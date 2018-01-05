Florida wildlife 'cold stunned' by weather
A man carries two cold stunned iguanas that were found near a local pond due to the extreme cold weather in Lake Worth, Florida. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Cold-stunned iguanas are seen following extreme cold weather in Lake Worth. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
A group of cold-stunned turtles after being rescued following extreme cold weather on St. Joseph Peninsula, Florida. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission via REUTERS
A cold-stunned turtle is rescued following extreme cold weather. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission via REUTERS
A member of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescues a sea turtle in the St. Joseph Peninsula. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission via REUTERS
A cold stunned turtle after being rescued following extreme cold weather on St. Joseph Peninsula. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission/Andy Wraithmell via REUTERS
A man carries two cold stunned iguanas found near a local pond following extreme cold weather in Lake Worth, Florida. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
People observe cold stunned iguanas following extreme cold weather in Lake Worth. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Two men carry cold stunned iguanas that were found near a local pond due to the extreme cold weather in Lake Worth. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
A cold-stunned turtle is seen after being rescued following extreme cold weather on St. Joseph Peninsula, Florida. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission via REUTERS
FWC's Sea Turtle Stranding Coordinator, Michael Collins, holds a cold-stunned sea turtle at Cape San Blas, Florida. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Along the Korean DMZ
Scenes from the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.
MORE IN PICTURES
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Skiers take flight at Four Hills
Ski jumping action at the annual Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament.