Flour war in Spain
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Next Slideshows
Race on the beach
Scenes from the annual Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village in Ireland.
Rohingya refugees reach land
Exhausted Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar collapse on the beach after reaching Bangladeshi shores.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space this year.
Ringing in Christmas
'Tis the time to be merry. Frames capturing Christmas in India.
MORE IN PICTURES
Houston after Harvey
Months after the heaviest recorded rainfall in U.S. history, residents are still rebuilding their lives.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Deadly fire in the Bronx
Twelve people, including four children, are dead after the deadliest fire in New York City since 1990.
Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago
President Donald Trump and his family spend Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Conflict
Our top conflict photos from the past year.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move
Clashes continue between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.