Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 13, 2017 | 6:10pm IST

Food poisoning hits hundreds at Iraqi camp

A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 12
More than 300 people were hospitalized after breaking their Ramadan fast with an iftar meal on Monday night, aid groups told Reuters. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

More than 300 people were hospitalized after breaking their Ramadan fast with an iftar meal on Monday night, aid groups told Reuters. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
More than 300 people were hospitalized after breaking their Ramadan fast with an iftar meal on Monday night, aid groups told Reuters. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 12
A displaced Iraqi boy is seen in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A displaced Iraqi boy is seen in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy is seen in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 12
A displaced Iraqi boy who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, returns on a bus after being treated in regional hospitals. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A displaced Iraqi boy who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, returns on a bus after being treated in regional hospitals. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, returns on a bus after being treated in regional hospitals. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 12
Many started vomiting and some fainted after eating rice, chicken, yogurt and soup, said Iraqi lawmaker Zahed Khatoun, a member of the Iraqi parliament's committee for displaced people. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Many started vomiting and some fainted after eating rice, chicken, yogurt and soup, said Iraqi lawmaker Zahed Khatoun, a member of the Iraqi parliament's committee for displaced people. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Many started vomiting and some fainted after eating rice, chicken, yogurt and soup, said Iraqi lawmaker Zahed Khatoun, a member of the Iraqi parliament's committee for displaced people. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 12
Displaced Iraqi people who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, return on a bus after being treated. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Displaced Iraqi people who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, return on a bus after being treated. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, return on a bus after being treated. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 12
Doctors treat displaced Iraqi people in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Doctors treat displaced Iraqi people in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Doctors treat displaced Iraqi people in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 12
Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 12
Ambulances are parked at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Ambulances are parked at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Ambulances are parked at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 12
Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 12
A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 12
A displaced Iraqi woman gathers her laundry after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. The camp in al-Khazer, on the road linking Mosul and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region, houses 6,300 people, the UNHCR said. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A displaced Iraqi woman gathers her laundry after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. The camp in al-Khazer, on the road linking Mosul and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region, houses 6,300 people, the UNHCR said. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A displaced Iraqi woman gathers her laundry after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. The camp in al-Khazer, on the road linking Mosul and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region, houses 6,300 people, the UNHCR said. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office

Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office

Next Slideshows

Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office

Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office

Protesters angry at the pro-government Supreme Court's ruling over a bid to change the constitution attacked a branch of the court with petrol bombs and damaged...

13 Jun 2017
A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre

A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre

People gather at Orlando's Pulse nightclub on the first anniversary of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

13 Jun 2017
Brazilian police raid new Crackland

Brazilian police raid new Crackland

Fires burn during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia in downtown Sao Paulo.

13 Jun 2017
Anti-Putin protesters detained

Anti-Putin protesters detained

Baton-wielding riot police break up anti-government demonstrations and arrest scores of protesters after detaining Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

12 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast