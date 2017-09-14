Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 14, 2017 | 7:52pm IST

Frankfurt Auto Show

The new Mercedes Project One AMG is unveiled. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The new Mercedes Project One AMG is unveiled. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
The new Mercedes Project One AMG is unveiled. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
1 / 30
The new Mercedes AMG Project One. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The new Mercedes AMG Project One. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
The new Mercedes AMG Project One. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
2 / 30
The new Audi Aicon concept. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The new Audi Aicon concept. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
The new Audi Aicon concept. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 30
The new Audi Alaine. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The new Audi Alaine. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
The new Audi Alaine. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 30
The new BMW i3s and the i scooter. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The new BMW i3s and the i scooter. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
The new BMW i3s and the i scooter. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 30
The new Smart concept autonomous car Vision EQ fortwo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The new Smart concept autonomous car Vision EQ fortwo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
The new Smart concept autonomous car Vision EQ fortwo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 30
The new Audi A8L 55 TFSI QUATTRO. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The new Audi A8L 55 TFSI QUATTRO. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
The new Audi A8L 55 TFSI QUATTRO. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 30
An interior by Yanfeng Automotive. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An interior by Yanfeng Automotive. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
An interior by Yanfeng Automotive. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 30
Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 30
An VW Buzz. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An VW Buzz. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
An VW Buzz. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
10 / 30
A Bugattie Zero 400 Zero. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Bugattie Zero 400 Zero. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A Bugattie Zero 400 Zero. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
11 / 30
A VW T-Roc. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A VW T-Roc. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A VW T-Roc. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 30
Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller sits in a VW Sedric car. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller sits in a VW Sedric car. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller sits in a VW Sedric car. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 30
The new Porsche Cayenne. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The new Porsche Cayenne. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
The new Porsche Cayenne. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
14 / 30
People sweep the floor after a glass board crashed at Ferrari fair booth. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People sweep the floor after a glass board crashed at Ferrari fair booth. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
People sweep the floor after a glass board crashed at Ferrari fair booth. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
15 / 30
People look at BMW engines. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People look at BMW engines. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
People look at BMW engines. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
16 / 30
An Audi AICON. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An Audi AICON. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
An Audi AICON. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
17 / 30
The new Ferrari Portofino. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The new Ferrari Portofino. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
The new Ferrari Portofino. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
18 / 30
A BMW Z4 concept. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A BMW Z4 concept. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A BMW Z4 concept. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
19 / 30
An Audi A8. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An Audi A8. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
An Audi A8. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
20 / 30
Mercedes CEO Dieter Zetsche. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Mercedes CEO Dieter Zetsche. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Mercedes CEO Dieter Zetsche. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
21 / 30
An Audi Elaine. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An Audi Elaine. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
An Audi Elaine. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
22 / 30
Mercedes-Benz Vision Tokyo concept. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Mercedes-Benz Vision Tokyo concept. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Mercedes-Benz Vision Tokyo concept. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
23 / 30
A Bentley Continental GT. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Bentley Continental GT. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A Bentley Continental GT. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
24 / 30
A Bugatti tire. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Bugatti tire. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A Bugatti tire. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
25 / 30
A Bugatti Zero-400-Zero. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A Bugatti Zero-400-Zero. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
A Bugatti Zero-400-Zero. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
26 / 30
A Skoda Vision E. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Skoda Vision E. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A Skoda Vision E. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
27 / 30
A Porsche 911 GT3. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Porsche 911 GT3. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A Porsche 911 GT3. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
28 / 30
A Skoda Vision E. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Skoda Vision E. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A Skoda Vision E. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
29 / 30
A VW T-Roc. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A VW T-Roc. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A VW T-Roc. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Florida Keys damage from above

Florida Keys damage from above

Next Slideshows

Florida Keys damage from above

Florida Keys damage from above

Aerial photos of the destruction to the Florida Keys following Hurricane Irma.

14 Sep 2017
Irma's trail of devastation in Florida

Irma's trail of devastation in Florida

Images from Florida following Hurricane Irma.

13 Sep 2017
Battle for Marawi

Battle for Marawi

Images from over three months of fighting in the southern Philippines city besieged by Islamic State-linked militants.

13 Sep 2017
Houston after Harvey

Houston after Harvey

The disrupted lives of Houston's residents.

12 Sep 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast