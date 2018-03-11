French President Macron visits India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron as he arrives to attend the International Solar Alliance Founding Conference in New Delhi, March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) hugs French President Emmanuel Macron as he arrives to attend the International Solar Alliance Founding Conference in New Delhi, March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
French President Emmanuel Macron takes a 360-degree photo after meeting with students in New Delhi, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Students take selfies with French President Emmanuel Macron after a meeting in New Delhi, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
French President Emmanuel Macron greets students after a meeting in New Delhi, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A student presents a painting to French President Emmanuel Macron after a meeting in New Delhi, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) his wife Brigitte Macron (2-R) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a moment as India's President Ramnath Kovind (2-L) and his wife Savita Kovind look on during Macron�s ceremonial reception in New Delhi, March...more
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with students after a student meeting in New Delhi, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug each other after attending a signing of agreements ceremony at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a signing of agreements ceremony at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron place a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
France's President Emmanuel Macron sits for a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj at Alliance Francaise cultural centre in New Delhi, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Chandan Khanna/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron waves towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he drives away after arriving at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave to the media as Macron's wife Brigitte Macron looks on, upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon their arrival to Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron disembark from an airplane, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on, upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
French President Emmanuel Macron embraces Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon arriving at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) his wife Brigitte Macron (2-R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a moment as India's President Ramnath Kovind (2-L) and his wife Savita Kovind look on during Macron�s ceremonial reception in New...more
