From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote
A Venezuelan resident hangs a flag on the statue of Simon Bolivar the Liberator during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A Venezuelan woman shows her passport and a ballot certificate after casting her vote during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A woman casts her vote during an unofficial plebiscite against Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A woman takes a selfie in front of a store where Venezuelan expatriates vote during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Queens, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Opposition supporters count votes at a polling station after an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition supporters ride on a motorcycle after an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A Venezuelan woman living in Argentina casts her vote during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The sign reads "The people decide!". REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
An electoral worker explains to a woman how to cast her vote during a simulation of the government's official July 30 vote for a new assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
People wait to cast their votes during an unofficial plebiscite against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
An opposition supporter holds a girl with her face painted in the national colours after an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
People wait to cast their votes during an unofficial plebiscite against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government, in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Lilian Tintori (2nd L), wife of Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, casts her vote during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela....more
Opposition supporters count votes at a polling station after an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man rides his bicycle wearing a Venezuelan national flag over his shoulders after he cast his vote during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Opposition supporters react while waiting for results of the unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Venezuelans living in Argentina wait in line to cast their vote during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A man waves a Venezuelan national flag as he drives by a polling station during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A Venezuelan resident casts her vote during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Opposition supporters react while waiting for results of the unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Venezuelan residents wait to cast their votes during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Opposition supporters count votes at a polling station after an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man shows his thumb and a paper after voting during an unofficial plebiscite against Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Opposition supporters react while waiting for results of the unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
