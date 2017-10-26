Edition:
Funeral for a king

Mourners wait for the start of the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before the Royal Cremation Ceremony in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
The Great Victory Royal Chariot is pulled by Thai army officials dressed in ancient uniforms. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
Royal guards stand at the crematorium tower before the funeral procession. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
Mourners wait for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
The Great Victory Royal Chariot is pulled by Thai army officials dressed in ancient uniforms in preparation for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
Mourners walk on a bridge as they wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
The Royal Crematorium site for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. Zoomed image is taken with slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Pictures of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are seen in Bangkok. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Thai royal guards salute during a funeral rehearsal for late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Mourners queue as they arrive to attend the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A devotee girl has her hair shaved by her father during a mass novice nun ordination ceremony to mark the first anniversary of late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death, at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A devotee girl has her hair shaved by her father during a mass novice nun ordination ceremony to mark the first anniversary of late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death, at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok....more

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
A woman holds the portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Well-wishers offer alms to Buddhist monks to mark the first anniversary of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death at the Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
A policeman takes his position as mourners wait. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
The Royal Crematorium site for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Mourners wait to go through security check for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Officials take part during a funeral rehearsal for late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Mourners wait just before the sunset to go through security check for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Mourners walk in line as they arrive before the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Thursday near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Thai devotees have their hair shaved by their family members during a mass novice nun ordination ceremony to mark the first anniversary of late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death, at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thai devotees have their hair shaved by their family members during a mass novice nun ordination ceremony to mark the first anniversary of late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death, at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in...more

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
The Royal Crematorium site for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A sleeping girl wears a pin with picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Mourners line up before the sunset to go through security check for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A woman holds a picture of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
A well-wisher holds up a portrait of late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej during his funeral rehearsal near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A police officer stands guard in front of the Royal Crematorium site before a funeral rehearsal for late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
