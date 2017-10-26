Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 26, 2017 | 9:00pm IST

Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show

Toyota displays the Wonder-Capsule Concept. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Toyota displays the Concept-i Ride. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Isuzu displays the design concept truck FD-SI. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A model riding a Honda ChairMobi Concept presents Ai-miimo, Honda's concept model AI-installed lawn mower. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A model presents the Flesby, a one-seater mobility concept car from Toyoda Gosei. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Yamaha displays the MWC-4 Leaning Multi-Wheel vehicle. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A visitor uses a virtual reality device next to Volkswagen's concept I.D. Buzz. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Toyota displays the company's Concept-i Ride. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A model presents Honda's RoboCas concept. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Toyota displays the company's Concept-i Ride. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Models present Suzuki's EV e-Survivor concept. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A BMW Z4 concept car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Toyota displays the company's fuel cell bus Sora. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Mitsubishi presents e-Evolution concept. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Yamaha displays the MOTOROiD. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Toyota unveils the company's Concept-i Ride (L) and Concept-i Walk. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Honda displays Honda NeuV concept. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation displays the eCanter. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Toyota Motor GAZOO Racing HV Sports concept. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A Smart Vision EQ FourTwo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
The logo of Toyota Motor GAZOO Racing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Nissan presents the IMx zero emission concept. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Mitsubishi displays the company's Eclipse Cross. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Isuzu displays the design concept truck FD-SI. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
The Subaru XV Fun Adventure concept. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
The Ai-miimo, Honda's AI-installed lawn mower concept model. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Isuzu displays the Elf EV. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A model presents the Porsche 911 GT3. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Mitsubishi presents the e-Evolution concept. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Yamaha displays the TRITOWN compact electric vehicle. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Honda displays the Clarity PHEV. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A model presents the Flesby, a one-seater mobility concept car from Toyoda Gosei. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
The Mercedes Concept EQA. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Honda displays the Gold Wing. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A model presents the Lexus LS+ Concept. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Mazda President Masamichi Kogai presents the company's Kai Concept. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
