Gangland, El Salvador
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena
A female police officer of the new Specialized Police Tactical Unit (UTEP), known as "Jaguares", of El Salvador's National Civil Police, holds a rose for Valentine's Day during their presentation ceremony in San Salvador, February 14, 2018....more
MS-13 gang member Alvaro Alexander Alvarado, known as "Sniper" is detained during the Cuscatlan Operation under charges of money laundering, in Ilopango, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member waits to be admitted upon his arrival at the maximum security jail in Zacatecoluca, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena
Policemen seize a suspected MS-13 gang related bakery during Operation Cuscatlan, in Ilopango, February 15, 2018. El Salvador National Civil Police launched the operation focused on seizing MS-13 gang related business. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Barrio 18 gang members sit in court awaiting their sentences in San Salvador, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Relatives and funeral home workers carry the body of one of three people killed by suspected gang members in a drug-related crime, according to police, in Ayutuxtepeque, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Friends and family members attend the funeral of brothers Johan Jair and Jason Alessandro Rodriguez, who according to local media were killed by gang members and whose mother was unable to attend their funeral because she lives in the U.S. under the...more
Julio Marroquin, member of the "Huellas de Esperanza" (Traces of Hope) ministry, participates in a religious service at the Eben-Ezer Christian church at the Dina neighborhood in San Salvador, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Members of the media participate in a protest against the murder of fellow news cameraman Samuel Rivas, who according to the police was killed by suspected gang members a day earlier, in San Salvador, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Members of the new Specialized Police Tactical Unit (UTEP), known as "Jaguares", of El Salvador's National Civil Police, participate in their presentation ceremony in San Salvador, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Children watch police officers as they paint over graffiti related to the MS-13 gang in the La Vega neighborhood in San Salvador, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Police officers paint over graffiti related to the MS-13 gang at the La Vega neighborhood in San Salvador, September 26, 2017. The graffiti says: "Watch, hear and shut up". REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Comandos de Salvamento rescuers Maria Martinez (L) and Ana Chichilla attend to a wounded homeless man in San Salvador, July 16, 2016. The man was attacked with a machete by suspected gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Salvadoran policemen close the door as they search a house in the area where according to local media, a policeman and two gang members were killed, during a patrol in San Salvador, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People attend the funeral ceremony for police officer Lorenzo Rojas Herrera and his son Marvin in Quezaltepeque, November 18, 2016. Sergeant Lorenzo Rojas and his son were killed by suspected members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, according to the...more
A burnt house is seen as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, September 26, 2016. About 15 families took refuge in a shelter after leaving their homes due to death threats from Barrio 18 gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang (MS-13) are escorted after being presented to the media after being detained by the police during a private party in San Salvador, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Suspected members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang (MS-13) are presented to the media after being detained under the charges of homicide and terrorism under the Nemesis plan, which is a government strategy to curb gang activities especially those related...more
Members of the 18th Street Gang stay in a cell during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program at the San Francisco Gotera jail in San Francisco Gotera, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program at the San Francisco Gotera jail in San Francisco Gotera, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Members of the "Huellas de Esperanza" (Traces of Hope) ministry prepare dough as they learn how to make bread at the Dina neighborhood in San Salvador, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Juan Flores, a worker for manufacturer League Collegiate Outfitters and a former Barrio 18 gang member, poses for a photograph in Ciudad Arce, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
