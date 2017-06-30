German lawmakers approve same-sex marriage
A couple is seen kissing as people celebrate Germany's parliament legalizing same-sex marriage in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany June 30, 2017. Germany's parliament backed the legalisation of same-sex marriage in a historic vote...more
Volker Beck of Germany's environmental party Die Gruenen (The Greens) celebrates after a session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag voted on legalizing same-sex marriage. The move brings Germany into line with many other European nations...more
People celebrate Germany's parliament legalizing same-sex marriage in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Hundreds of gay activists, some with painted faces, celebrated outside the Bundestag lower house of parliament after the vote, waving...more
A woman takes a photograph of a cake in the SPD faction headquarters. "This is simply a historic day for Germany," said Soeren Landmann, a marriage equality activist. "Today, thousands of same-sex couples were given equality, and the two-class...more
An unidentified couple kisses after a session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag. The vote has particular resonance in Germany as it unwinds a legacy of virulent homophobia. Earlier this year parliament agreed to grant compensation to...more
People celebrate in front of Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag. A survey by pollster INSA for daily Bild showed this week that three quarters of Germans favoured the legalization of same-sex marriage. Lawmakers voted by 393 votes in favor...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and members of the lower house of parliament Bundestag vote on legalizing same-sex marriage. Merkel, who is seeking a fourth term in a national election on Sept. 24, said she had voted against the bill because she...more
Visitors follow a debate during a session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag. Same-sex marriage became a hot election topic after three parties - the Social Democrats (SPD), the pro-business Free Democrats and the Greens - each made it a...more
A demonstrator is seen in front of Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag. At an event hosted by women's magazine "Brigitte" this week Merkel spoke of a "dramatic experience" when she told a lesbian in her home constituency how she had...more
Mechthild Rawert of the SPD Party takes a picture with her phone as she attends a session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag. The same-sex bill will likely be signed into law by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier some time after July...more
Erika Steinbach of the CDU attends a session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag. Erika Steinbach, an independent lawmaker who quit Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in protest over her open-door policy towards asylum seekers, accused...more
A cake is seen as Germany's environmental party Die Gruenen (The Greens) celebrate. The right-wing, anti-Islam Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which opposed marriage equality, accused Merkel of "abandoning the last conservative nuances her party...more
A man smiles as people celebrate. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People demonstrate in front of Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag while the delegates vote. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
